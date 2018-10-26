Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Jeff Sessions: Suspect in attempted mail bombings targeting Democrats 'appears to be a partisan'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the man who authorities suspect attempted to mail bombs to prominent Democrats "appears to be a partisan."

Jeff Sessions. play

Jeff Sessions.

(Win McNamee/Getty Images)

  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a press conference on Friday that the man arrested by federal authorities in connection with a string of attempted mail bombings targeting prominent Democrats and public figures this week "appears to be a partisan."
  • Earlier Friday, federal authorities arrested Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, in connection with the suspicious packages, whose intended recipients included former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
  • Sessions said Sayoc faces up to 58 years in prison if found guilty.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a press conference Friday that the man arrested by federal authorities in connection with a string of attempted mail bombings "appears to be a partisan."

Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Florida, was arrested Friday morning. Authorities have found more than a dozen suspicious packages targeting public figures and prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

When asked by a reporter about why Democrats were targeted, Sessions said, "I don't know, other than what you might normally expect," adding that the suspect "appears to be a partisan."

"But that would be determined by the facts as the case goes forward, and I'm not able to comment on that," Sessions added.

Sayoc, who was reportedly questioned by FBI agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force after his arrest, faces up to 58 years in prison if found guilty, Sessions said.

null play

null

(Skye Gould/Business Insider)

