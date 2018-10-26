Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the man who authorities suspect attempted to mail bombs to prominent Democrats "appears to be a partisan."
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a press conference Friday that the man arrested by federal authorities in connection with a string of attempted mail bombings "appears to be a partisan."
Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, of Florida, was arrested Friday morning. Authorities have found more than a dozen suspicious packages targeting public figures and prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
When asked by a reporter about why Democrats were targeted, Sessions said, "I don't know, other than what you might normally expect," adding that the suspect "appears to be a partisan."
"But that would be determined by the facts as the case goes forward, and I'm not able to comment on that," Sessions added.
Sayoc, who was reportedly questioned by FBI agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force after his arrest, faces up to 58 years in prison if found guilty, Sessions said.