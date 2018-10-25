Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics John Brennan slams Trump's 'un-American' rhetoric after pipe bomb scare at CNN, tells the president to 'stop blaming others'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Former CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday evening made his first remarks following a wave of pipe bomb scares that day, one of which was addressed to him. Brennan condemned President Donald Trump's often inflammatory rhetoric toward his Democratic opponents and the media.

john brennan play

john brennan

(Associated Press/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

  • Former CIA Director John Brennan on Wednesday evening made his first remarks following a wave of pipe bomb scares that day, which included one addressed to him.
  • Brennan condemned President Donald Trump's often inflammatory rhetoric toward his Democratic opponents and the media, calling his behavior "un-American."
  • Though Trump condemned political violence on Wednesday and vowed to catch the perpetrator, on Thursday, he appeared to blame the media for heightened political tensions across the country.

Former CIA Director John Brennan spoke out Wednesday evening, hours after a pipe bomb addressed to him arrived at CNN's New York City office amid a wave of similar incidents at the homes and offices of top Democrats across the country.

Brennan told an audience in Austin, Texas, that President Donald Trump's constant invectives against the media and his political opponents may have "emboldened individuals to take matters into their own hands."

He added that Trump was right to speak out on Wednesday and condemn political violence, but he noted that Trump also recently praised a lawmaker who assaulted a reporter.

"What he said today is what the president should be doing, but [he should] follow up on those words with actions and with his future comments," Brennan said. "A lot of this rhetoric really is counterproductive. It is un-American. It is what a president should not be doing."

The bombs this week were sent to prominent Democrats and frequent targets of right-wing criticism, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maxine Waters, and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

But Brennan's hope that the incidents might mark a "turning point" in Trump's rhetoric may have been quickly dashed on Thursday, after Trump appeared to blame the fraught political climate on the media.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News," Trump tweeted Thursday morning. "It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!"

Brennan tweeted his own response, calling Trump's behavior "disgraceful."

"Stop blaming others. Look in the mirror. Your inflammatory rhetoric, insults, lies, & encouragement of physical violence are disgraceful," he said. "Clean up your act....try to act Presidential. The American people deserve much better. BTW, your critics will not be intimidated into silence."

Top Articles

1 Politics A wild rumor claimed Jamal Khashoggi's body had been found in a...bullet
2 Politics Meet Sahile-Work Zewde, the top UN official who has been...bullet
3 Politics A Saudi Arabian journalist is missing and Turkey believes...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Lou Dobbs
Politics Lou Dobbs promotes conspiracy theory that Democrats sent explosive devices to Clinton, Obama, and Soros to improve midterm chances
The multiple bomb scares occurred from Florida to New York.
Politics Here’s what we know about the suspicious packages sent to top Democratic figures and CNN
Former Vice President Joe Biden is pictured above attending a political rally in Indiana on October 12.
Politics 2 suspicious packages sent to Joe Biden intercepted amid slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats and Trump critics
megyn kelly
Politics NBC's chairman reportedly slammed Megyn Kelly during a town hall meeting as people question how long she has left at 'Today'
X
Advertisement