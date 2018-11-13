Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics John Kelly reportedly clashed with Melania Trump, which could spell the end of his time in the White House

  • Published: , Refreshed:

White House chief of staff John Kelly has reportedly been butting heads with First Lady Melania Trump and might be leaving his position soon.

john kelly play

john kelly

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

  • White House chief of staff John Kelly has reportedly been butting heads with First Lady Melania Trump and might be leaving his position soon as a result.
  • The first lady reportedly told her husband that Kelly refused to promote some of her aides, prompting Trump to tell his chief of staff to give his wife what she wants.
  • A spokeswoman for the first lady told INSIDER that Kelly and Melania have "a very positive relationship."

White House chief of staff John Kelly has reportedly been butting heads with First Lady Melania Trump and might be leaving his position soon as a result.

Kelly has angered the first lady over staffing and travel issues, according to NBC News, which has apparently enraged President Donald Trump.

The first lady reportedly told her husband that Kelly refused to promote some of her aides, prompting Trump to tell his chief of staff to give his wife what she wants. Trump allegedly told Kelly, "I don't need this s--t."

Read more: Trump has reportedly tried to fire John Kelly, but fails because he usually uses Kelly to fire people

But a spokeswoman for the first lady rejected any suggestions Kelly and Melania do not have a good relationship.

"The East Wing is very focused on the First Lady’s initiatives and works independently. However, we do collaborate on a variety of projects and work alongside many departments within the West Wing. We have a very positive working relationship," Stephanie Grisham told INSIDER.

Grisham added, "Mrs. Trump has a very positive relationship with Chief Kelly and there have never been any issues between the two."

There have been numerous reports in recent months claiming Kelly's departure is imminent. Trump sought to shoot down these ongoing rumors in a bizarre, free-wheeling interview with New York Magazine last month.

"General Kelly's doing a very good job," Trump said at the time. "We have a very good relationship. The White House is running very, very smoothly."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.

Go to Pulse.com.gh

tree of life synagogue anti semitic mass shooting pittsburgh pennsylvania memorial 2018 10 29T135522Z_742902431_RC1530DEE0B0_RTRMADP_3_PENNSYLVANIA SHOOTING.JPG
Politics Anti-Jewish hate crimes increased by 37% in 2017, according to a new FBI report
michelle obama 1
Politics 15 revelations we learned from Michelle Obama's new memoir 'Becoming'
Chief Justice of Ghana, Sophia Akuffo
Ghanaian citizen petitions the president to remove the country's Chief Justice
An Air Force PJ fast-ropes down to the ground during a training mission in Afghanistan on Nov. 5, 2018.
Politics Here's how the US Air Force's elite PJ special operators rescue troops in the mountains of Afghanistan
X
Advertisement