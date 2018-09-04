John Kelly was reportedly enraged with Trump over his handling of Charlottesville, said he would have taken a resignation letter 'and shoved it up his ass 6 different times'

news

White House chief of staff John Kelly was reportedly so furious over President Donald Trump's reaction to a white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville last summer, he once said he would have taken a "resignation letter and shoved it up his ass six different times."

Kelly's comment is recounted in a new book titled "Fear: Trump in the White House" by Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward, based on hundreds of hours of interviews Woodward conducted with people on condition of anonymity. The Post summarized Woodward's book in an article on Tuesday.

Kelly made the remark about the resignation letter to Trump's former top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, whom Trump had talked out of quitting, according to Woodward.

During internal White House meetings, Kelly made little secret of his disdain for Trump's intellect, according to Woodward. Since taking the job as chief of staff, Kelly has reportedly called Trump "unhinged," an "idiot," and told fellow staffers, "This is the worst job I've ever had."

Woodward recounted one small meeting where Kelly said it was "pointless to try to convince [Trump] of anything. He's gone off the rails. We're in Crazytown. I don't even know why any of us are here."

Kelly has even reportedly threatened to resign multiple times but never went through with it, Woodward wrote.

During Kelly's discussion with Cohn over the resignation letter, the men had reportedly been discussing their revulsion at the way Trump handled the aftermath of the violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left one woman dead.

Trump initially gave a widely criticized speech, in which he said there were "very fine people on both sides." But according to Woodward, when Trump gave a follow-up speech denouncing white supremacists and neo-Nazis, he called it the "worst speech I've ever given."

"That was the biggest f---ing mistake I've made," Trump reportedly said.