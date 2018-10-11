Kanye West called himself a 'mother f---er' in the Oval Office and gave Trump a massive hug during White House visit

news

West was at the White House to discuss prison reform, but he touched on a lot of different topics during his rant.

Kanye West visited the White House on Thursday and delivered an enthusiastic, erratic 10-minute monologue in the Oval Office while sitting across from President Donald Trump.

West at one point referred to himself as a "mother f---er" during his visit, stating, "Let's stop worrying about the future. All we have is today. ... Trump is on his hero's journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy mother f---er like (me)."

Trump described the rapper's rant as "pretty impressive."

"That was quite something," the president added.

West, who recently said he has changed his name to "Ye," said the speech came from the "soul."

"You are tasting a fine wine," West said of his monologue. "It has complex notes to it."

The rapper wore a "Make America Great Again" hat as he spoke with Trump about a wide array of issues, though he was there to discuss prison reform in particular. West said wearing the hat makes him feel like "Superman."

At one point, the two men hugged and West proclaimed, "I love this guy right here!"

West's public embrace of Trump has been controversial, and he has faced a significant amount of criticism over various political statements he has made.

He recently called for the abolishment of the 13th Amendment to the US Constitution, for example, which is the amendment that officially ended slavery in the US. This sparked outrage across social media and beyond. West later clarified he wanted to "amend," not abolish, the amendment.

During his visit to the White House on Wednesday, the rapper addressed the subject again, stating, "We have to release the love through it the country. ... We don’t have the reparations but we have the 13th Amendment."

Moments later, Trump said, "He can speak for me any time he wants. He's a smart cookie. He gets it."