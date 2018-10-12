Kanye West gave an impromptu 'keynote' address standing on tables at an Apple store after Trump meeting

news

Kanye West climbed onto a table in a DC Apple store to deliver a speech about President Donald Trump and new "Make America Great Again" hats that he designed.

The speech was seemingly impromptu and left many people in the store confused.

It came just after West, an open Trump supporter, visited Trump in the White House and gave an enthusiastic, erratic 10-minute monologue.

West had mentioned Apple in the White House —he said he wanted Apple to make an "iPlane" for Trump that would replace Air Force One.

Kanye West climbed onto the table of an Apple store in Washington DC where he gave a seemingly impromptu "keynote" address where he said President Donald Trump is open to "adjusting and listening" just after he met Trump in the White House.

West made the speech wearing an edited version of Trumps "Make America Great Again" hat, which just said, "Make America Great."

"It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea, because we say, was America ever great for us? So we made an updated hat that said, 'Make America Great, and Trump wore the hat so he is open to adjusting and listening," he said.

West said he made the hat in his speech, and photos from the Trump meeting show him wearing the revised hat and grinning.

You can watch the moment below:

Jack Jenkins, a reporter for Religion News Service, was at the store, located less than a mile from Georgetown University in Washington, DC, and said on Twitter that no one seemed to know what was happening.

Apple store employees would not comment on why West was there, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said that the moment ended with West leaving the store, telling the crowd he was "going to Africa."

West delivered an enthusiastic, erratic 10-minute monologue while sitting across from Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday.

West at one point referred to himself as a "motherf---er" during his visit.

"Let's stop worrying about the future. All we really have is today," he said, adding: "Trump is on his hero's journey right now, and he might not have expected to have a crazy motherf---er like Kanye West."

Kanye is not been shy about his support for Trump, who remains an unpopular president nearly two years into his term. In the White House on Thursday, the rapper and designer mused about politics, racism, his admiration for Trump, and modern culture.

Kanye even referenced Apple during his speech. He said he wanted Apple to build an "iPlane" for Trump to replace Air Force One.