Kanye West is reportedly heading to the White House for talks with Trump and Jared Kushner

Kanye West is going to the White House Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner, The New York Times reported on Monday.

A representative for West confirmed the meeting, The Times' Maggie Haberman reported. West is said to be planning a discussion about opportunities for former convicts, an issue that parallels Kushner's sentencing-reform initiative.

West also plans to talk about bringing more manufacturing jobs to his hometown of Chicago, the newspaper said.

The artist, producer, and designer has been a vocal supporter of Trump since the 2016 election, and recently wore a "Make America Great Again" hat during while appearing on "Saturday Night Live." West has received strong criticism in some circles for his unabashed support of the president.

It is unclear whether Trump and West will have any meaningful discussions about criminal-justice reform, as the president has encountered some pushback on the issue, including from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has staked his claim on mandatory minimum sentences and similar policies.

Trump and Kushner previously met with West's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, at the White House. She successfully lobbied for clemency on behalf of Alice Johnson, a grandmother who had been serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offenses. Trump granted the clemency request in June.