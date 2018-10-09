Pulse.com.gh logo
Kanye West is reportedly heading to the White House for talks with Trump and Jared Kushner


Kanye West has a meeting with Donald Trump and his son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner at the White House on Thursday for what is believed to be a discussion about prison reform. West wife, Kim Kardashian-West lobbied Trump to grant clemency to

(Seth Wenig, File/AP Images)

  • Kanye West is reportedly scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner at the White House on Thursday.
  • A representative for West confirmed the meeting, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported. West is said to be planning a discussion about opportunities for former convicts, an issue that parallels Kushner's sentencing-reform initiative.
  • West is an avid Trump supporter. The artist wore one of Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats on his most recent appearance on "Saturday Night Live," and has publicly expressed his admiration of Trump since his election in 2016.
  • In June, Trump granted clemency to Alice Marie Johnson who was serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offenses. West's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, had met with Trump shortly before the president made his decision.

Kanye West is going to the White House Thursday to meet with President Donald Trump and Jared Kushner, The New York Times reported on Monday.

A representative for West confirmed the meeting, The Times' Maggie Haberman reported. West is said to be planning a discussion about opportunities for former convicts, an issue that parallels Kushner's sentencing-reform initiative.

West also plans to talk about bringing more manufacturing jobs to his hometown of Chicago, the newspaper said.

The artist, producer, and designer has been a vocal supporter of Trump since the 2016 election, and recently wore a "Make America Great Again" hat during while appearing on "Saturday Night Live." West has received strong criticism in some circles for his unabashed support of the president.

It is unclear whether Trump and West will have any meaningful discussions about criminal-justice reform, as the president has encountered some pushback on the issue, including from Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has staked his claim on mandatory minimum sentences and similar policies.

Trump and Kushner previously met with West's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, at the White House. She successfully lobbied for clemency on behalf of Alice Johnson, a grandmother who had been serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug offenses. Trump granted the clemency request in June.

