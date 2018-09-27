Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Kavanaugh chokes up during Senate testimony describing how his 10-year-old daughter wanted to pray for his accuser Christine Blasey Ford


Politics Kavanaugh chokes up during Senate testimony describing how his 10-year-old daughter wanted to pray for his accuser Christine Blasey Ford

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh held back tears during an emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, as he described how allegations of sexual assault had affected his family.

brett kavanaugh play

brett kavanaugh

(Associated Press/Saul Loeb)

  • Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh held back tears during emotional testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday as he described how allegations of sexual assault had affected his family.
  • He described how his 10-year-old daughter, Liza, had suggested praying for his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.
  • "That's a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old," he said.
  • Kavanaugh delivered a blistering condemnation of how his confirmation was handled, and how his family and name may have been "permanently destroyed by vicious and false accusations."
  • Follow along with our live coverage of the hearing.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh choked up during his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday as he delivered a fiery defense against allegations of sexual assault.

His voice broke as he described how his 10-year-old daughter had suggested praying for Christine Blasey Ford, who has alleged that Kavanaugh once groped her and attempted to rape her while the two were teenagers in the 1980s.

"I intend no ill will toward Dr. Ford and her family," Kavanaugh said, describing how his two daughters had coped with the news of the allegations.

"Liza, all of 10 years old, said to Ashley, 'We should pray for the woman.' That's a lot of wisdom from a 10-year-old," he said.

Kavanaugh repeated several times that he doesn't doubt that Ford was, indeed, sexually assaulted "by some person, in some place." But he said he has never sexually assaulted anyone.

He added that he didn't travel in the same social circles as Ford, that he didn't recall ever meeting her, and that the friends Ford has cited as potential witnesses didn't recall the event.

Kavanaugh grew enraged when describing the impact the allegations and his nomination overall have had on him and his family, calling the confirmation process "a national disgrace."

"My family and my name have been totally and permanently destroyed by vicious and false accusations," he said. "You may defeat me in the final vote, but you'll never get me to quit. Never."

Watch a clip of Kavanaugh's testimony below:

Top Articles

1 Politics After being laughed at, Trump to double down on Iran criticism...bullet
2 Politics 'Leave me alone': Mike Pence's wife reportedly refused to...bullet
3 Politics 15 iconic photos from Kenya’s Westgate mall attack, five...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

rick santorum cnn
Politics Rick Santorum said 'everything just seemed authentic' about Christine Blasey Ford's Senate testimony, and 'that's a big problem for Brett Kavanaugh'
Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27, 2018.
Politics Here's who else Christine Blasey Ford says was at the high school party where Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her
Kavanaugh
Politics Kavanaugh delivers fiery, emotional opening remarks in Senate hearing, claims his life has been 'totally and permanently destroyed'
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listen as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo By Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)
Politics Republicans and Democrats remain fiercely divided after Brett Kavanaugh accuser's testimony
X
Advertisement