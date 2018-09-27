Kavanaugh delivers fiery, emotional opening remarks in Senate hearing, claims his life has been 'totally and permanently destroyed'

news

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh was forceful and emotional in denying sexual assault allegations in a highly charged hearing before before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Kavanaugh vehemently maintained his innocence and bashed the process surrounding his nomination, calling it a "national disgrace" and a "circus."

He said he'd never sexually assaulted anyone in his life and that the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that have arisen during the confirmation process have "totally and permanently destroyed" him and his family. He choked up at points, especially as he discussed the effects of the events on his young daughters.

The Supreme Court nominee also lambasted Senate Democrats, claiming they'd supported his accusers for political reasons. He faulted the media for its coverage of the allegations.

"This whole two week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked abut judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons," Kavanaugh said.

"What goes around comes around," Kavanaugh said during his testimony. "I fear for the future."

Kavanaugh said he would not be intimated from withdrawing from the process.

"You have tried hard. You given it your all. No one can question your effort. Your coordinated and well-funded effort to destroy my good name and destroyed my family will not drag me out," he said.