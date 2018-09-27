Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Kavanaugh delivers fiery, emotional opening remarks in Senate hearing, claims his life has been 'totally and permanently destroyed'


Politics Kavanaugh delivers fiery, emotional opening remarks in Senate hearing, claims his life has been 'totally and permanently destroyed'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh was loud and angry in his opening remarks as he testified on sexual assault allegations before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Kavanaugh play

Kavanaugh

(Jim Bourg/Getty Images)

  • Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh delivered emotionally charged opening remarks as he testified on sexual assault allegations before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.
  • Kavanaugh maintained his innocence and said the process surrounding his nomination was a "national disgrace."
  • The judge accused Democrats of ruining his reputation, becoming emotional as he discussed the impact of the allegations on his daughters.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh was forceful and emotional in denying sexual assault allegations in a highly charged hearing before before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

Kavanaugh vehemently maintained his innocence and bashed the process surrounding his nomination, calling it a "national disgrace" and a "circus."

He said he'd never sexually assaulted anyone in his life and that the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that have arisen during the confirmation process have "totally and permanently destroyed" him and his family. He choked up at points, especially as he discussed the effects of the events on his young daughters.

The Supreme Court nominee also lambasted Senate Democrats, claiming they'd supported his accusers for political reasons. He faulted the media for its coverage of the allegations.

"This whole two week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked abut judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons," Kavanaugh said.

"What goes around comes around," Kavanaugh said during his testimony. "I fear for the future."

Kavanaugh said he would not be intimated from withdrawing from the process.

"You have tried hard. You given it your all. No one can question your effort. Your coordinated and well-funded effort to destroy my good name and destroyed my family will not drag me out," he said.

"You may defeat me in the final vote, but you’ll never get me to quit. Never," he added.

Kavanaugh's tone marked a stark contrast from the more measured testimony of his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, who appeared before the committee earlier in the day.

Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women, though only Ford has been called on to testify.

During her testimony, Ford said she's "100%" certain Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her.

Top Articles

1 Politics After being laughed at, Trump to double down on Iran criticism...bullet
2 Politics 'Leave me alone': Mike Pence's wife reportedly refused to...bullet
3 Politics 15 iconic photos from Kenya’s Westgate mall attack, five...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

rick santorum cnn
Politics Rick Santorum said 'everything just seemed authentic' about Christine Blasey Ford's Senate testimony, and 'that's a big problem for Brett Kavanaugh'
Christine Blasey Ford testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on Sept. 27, 2018.
Politics Here's who else Christine Blasey Ford says was at the high school party where Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her
brett kavanaugh
Politics Kavanaugh chokes up during Senate testimony describing how his 10-year-old daughter wanted to pray for his accuser Christine Blasey Ford
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 27: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., listen as Dr. Christine Blasey Ford testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett M. Kavanaugh to be an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States on Capitol Hill September 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. A professor at Palo Alto University and a research psychologist at the Stanford University School of Medicine, Ford has accused Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party in 1982 when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. (Photo By Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)
Politics Republicans and Democrats remain fiercely divided after Brett Kavanaugh accuser's testimony
X
Advertisement