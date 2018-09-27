Kavanaugh explains entries to his 1980s high school yearbook that have spawned conspiracy theories

news

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's alleged past as a hard-partying high schooler and college student has come up for debate as multiple women have accused him of sexual misconduct in the 1980s.

His high school yearbook page and calendar include entries that some believe might be references to alcohol and sex.

Entries like "Devil's Triangle" and "FFFFFFFourth of July" drew the most attention.

In interviews with staff of the Senate Judiciary Committee this week, he tried to explain the references, dismissing them as jokes.

Some entries in Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's high school yearbook have led some to conclude he was a hard-partying young man who frequently referenced sex and alcohol.

As Christine Blasey Ford prepares to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday alleging Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were in high school, Kavanaugh's past has come under scrutiny.

He released pages of his calendar from 1982 on Wednesday in advance of the hearing, where he will also testify.

Kavanaugh has repeatedly asserted that he was focused on grades and sport while in high school. His senior class yearbook page includes a blurb mentioning "Keg City Club (Treasurer) — 100 Kegs or Bust" and "Devil's Triangle", which is slang for sex between two men and a woman.

Some, including attorney Michael Avenatti, have called for these entries to be investigated.

In interviews with members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 25, Kavanaugh said the term "devil's triangle" referred to a drinking game, and that he had never used the term to describe sexual behavior.

He said the school yearbook had "a lot of humor and a lot of farce" thanks to the attitudes of its editors.

"Yeah, the yearbook editors, I think, had a mindset of like 'Caddyshack,' 'Fast Times at ' Ridgemont High,' 'Animal House,' or something and made the yearbook into kind of a farce in that respect," he said, referring to popular films from the time. "And that's — you know, that explains some of the yearbook."

Both Kavanaugh's yearbook and calendar include the entry "FFFFFFFourth of July."

Avenatti, who is representing a woman accusing Kavanaugh of being present at parties where girls were "gang raped," tweeted a graphic theory for the term on Sunday.

"Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: 'FFFFFFFourth of July,'" Avenatti wrote."We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term "Devil's Triangle." Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him."

Kavanaugh told committee members that the term was a reference to a friend who when saying "f--- you" would often exaggerate the letter "f."

"And for reasons that are not clear to me today, at age 15 and 16, the whole group of guys thought that was a funny, inside thing," Kavanaugh said.

When asked by committee members what the specific entry referred to, he said he thought it referred to an incident where this friend got into a fight.

"Best recollection would be that it's a specific party where he got in a fight," Kavanaugh said, adding that he could not "recall the specifics."

He said he had never heard of or used the reference that Avenatti described.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her, and put his hands over her mouth when she resisted at a high school party that year. Their high-stakes hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee begins at 10 a.m.