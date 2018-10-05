Kellyanne Conway fumes about sexual assault survivors protesting Kavanaugh while 'Fox and Friends' host Ainsley Earhardt says their tactics are 'dangerous'

news

Kellyanne Conway, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, on Friday blamed Democrats for not doing enough to help sexual assault victims as the party attempts to derail Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Senate confirmation amid sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Conway also attacked the women, many of them survivors of sexual assault, who have protested Republican lawmakers, arguing that the demonstrators are misdirecting anger they've been "marinating in for years" toward innocent senators.

"Chasing down Orrin Hatch and Chuck Grassley — did they individually wrong these women?" she said during a Friday morning interview on the president's favorite show, "Fox and Friends," referring to two senior Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee. "It's really dangerous."

Conway was apparently referring to female protesters who Hatch waved away and told to "grow up" when they approached him in the Senate on Thursday.

"How dare you talk to women that way?" one can be heard responding in a video of the exchange.

But Conway conceded that the protesters have been successful in causing lawmakers to rethink their positions. She credited two women — Ana Maria Archila and Maria Gallagher, who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake, an Arizona Republican last week — with forcing an FBI investigation into the misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh and delay a confirmation vote on the judge.

"Fox and Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt piled on to Conway's comments, arguing that there is "so much hypocrisy" on the side of the Democrats and protesters.

"They're using gender to get their points across, but, yet, they're the ones that are attacking men in the elevator and yelling at them," Earhardt said. "And then they're saying, how dare you talk to a woman that way? It's pretty dangerous."

Conway then went on to say that she supports women who come forward to speak about their assaults, but that they shouldn't only be heard when the perpetrator is a Republican.

"They need to be heard, but why just in the context of this Supreme Court hearing for this man based on 36-year-old allegations that are still uncorroborated," she said.

Conway did not acknowledge that women have come forward to accuse thousands of men of sexual misconduct — across industries and political parties — ever since Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood mogul and Democratic Party benefactor, was publicly accused by dozens of women of sexual assault a year ago.

She instead attacked Democratic Party leaders — both current and past — for either ignoring sexual assault survivors or using them as a political tool.

"If we want to help women — sexual assault victims — let's do it, but I didn't see Nancy Pelosi doing much about it when she was speaker ... in fact I don't hear about the Hillary Clinton Center for Women and Girls now, two years later," Conway said. "The Bill Clinton Center for Women and Girls might be a more interesting endeaver, but the Hillary Clinton Center for Women and Girls — where is that? She's still talking about the 2016 election."

Conway concluded by accusing the "crazy left" of "perverting and subverting" the #MeToo movement.

Watch the full interview below: