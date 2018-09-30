Kellyanne Conway reveals that she is a victim of sexual assault in emotional CNN interview

news

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" that she was a victim of sexual assault.

Though she said she was "empathetic" to the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Conway condemned the "raw partisan politics" that she said are dominating the confirmation process.

Kavanaugh is facing sexual misconduct allegations from three named accusers, all of which he categorically denied.

"I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape," Conway said. "I’m a victim of sexual assault."

"I want those women who were sexually assaulted and confronting Jeff Flake, God bless them, but go blame the perpetrator," Conway said, referring to the Arizona senator who was cornered in a Senate elevator by two women who shared their own stories as victims of sexual abuse. "That's who's responsible for sexual assault, the people who commit them."

When host Jake Tapper noted that Conway rarely discusses personal matters and added that he was "very sorry" about what had happened to her, she replied, "I've just had it. I've just had it with it all being the same."

When Tapper pointed out that President Donald Trump has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, Conway rejected the comparison.

"Don't conflate that with this and certainly don't conflate it with what happened to me," Conway snapped. "Let's not bring Trump into everything that happens in this universe. That's mistake number one."

Conway continued her defense of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, condemning the "raw partisan politics" that have surrounded the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him.

At the center of the firestorm is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a northern California professor who testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee this week that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.

Kavanaugh is facing sexual misconduct allegations from two other named accusers. He denies all the claims.

Despite her defense of Kavanaugh, Conway said she supported Ford's testimony and looked forward to the developing FBI investigation.

"I found her compelling and I'm glad she had her voice here and I think they could both be right," Conway said. "Something terrible could have happened the summer they were both 15 and Judge Kavanaugh was not involved. That's why you have sworn testimony, corroborating evidence, if you can find it."