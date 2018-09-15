President Buhari has asked the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed to oversee the Ministry of Finance with effect from today.
Kemi Adeosun tendered her resignation following an alleged forgery of a youth service certificate.
The President thanked the Minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.
In a statement released by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Friday, September 14, 2018, the President approved that the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, should oversee the Ministry of Finance with effect from today.
An investigative report by a local news platform, Premium Times, uncovered the minister's alleged forgery of an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after failing to enroll for the one-year compulsory scheme for all Nigerian graduates.
Ahmed was born in Kaduna State, some 58 years ago.
She got her first degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1981, after which she proceeded to Ogun State University for her MBA.
She has worked as an Accountant at the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance and the Nigerian Telecommunication Ltd (NITEL) in 1995 where she worked in various departments and rose to the rank of the Deputy General Manager (DGM).
She was appointed to serve as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative in 2010 and appointed Minister of State Budget and National Planning by President Muhammadu Buhari in late 2015.
UN deputy scribe, Amina Mohammed says Nigeria's debt profile is worrying
All you need to know as Nigeria’s central bank and MTN forex saga
Apple has launched 3 new phones and Twitter users say the price is worth a kidney
MTN is dragging Nigerian government to court over multi billion-dollar dispute
Passion Incubator cofounder talks to Business Insider about the Africa Business Festival
Nigerian payment company, Paystack, raises $8 million Series A funding
Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
I visited the 6 Google Stations in Lagos and here's what I found out about the free Wi-Fi
6 Nigerians who hold leadership positions at top international organisations
Life after power for 3 African dictators who left office in 2017