Kemi Adeosun resigns, Zainab Ahmed steps in


  • Published: , Refreshed:

President Buhari has asked the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed to oversee the Ministry of Finance with effect from today.

Nigeria's finance minister, Kemi Adeosun resigns, Zainab Ahmed steps in play Kemi Adeosun, ex-Nigeria's finance minister

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday accepted the resignation of the Hon. Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Kemi Adeosun tendered her resignation following an alleged forgery of a youth service certificate.

The President thanked the Minister for her services to the nation and wished her well in her future pursuits.

In a statement released by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity on Friday, September 14, 2018, the President approved that the Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, should oversee the Ministry of Finance with effect from today.

An investigative report by a local news platform, Premium Times, uncovered the minister's alleged forgery of an exemption certificate of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after failing to enroll for the one-year compulsory scheme for all Nigerian graduates.

Brief profile of Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed?

Ahmed was born in Kaduna State, some 58 years ago.

She got her first degree in Accounting from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, in 1981, after which she proceeded to Ogun State University for her MBA.

She has worked as an Accountant at the Kaduna State Ministry of Finance and the Nigerian Telecommunication Ltd (NITEL) in 1995 where she worked in various departments and rose to the rank of the Deputy General Manager (DGM).

She was appointed to serve as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative in 2010 and appointed Minister of State Budget and National Planning by President Muhammadu Buhari in late 2015.

