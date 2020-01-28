Boris Johnson's government is set to invest over US $65.7m into renewable energy projects in Africa.

UK announced the winners of the investment packages for the continent’s clean energy infrastructure at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on 21st January 2020.

The approved projects include solar farms in Kenya, geothermal power stations in Ethiopia and clean energy storage in sub-Saharan Africa.

As the first UK-Africa Investment Summit came to end, African countries walked away with million dollar investments in renewable energy projects that are set to bring the African continent and the European Island even closer.

UK Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking during UK-Africa Investment Summit. (twitter/10DowningStreet)

“Our world-leading scientists and financial experts will work hand in hand with African nations to support their quest for energy security, powering new industries and jobs across the continent with a diverse mix of energy sources while promoting economic growth,” said UK’s Business and energy secretary Andrea Leadsom, construction review reported.

The British Conservative politician added that close collaboration with African countries will be key as the UK prepares to host the UN climate talks (COP26) later this year.

The African countries will receive funding and support as UK scientists and financial experts will work with their African counterparts to realise the continent’s significant renewable energy potential.

The UK will further assist the countries with attracting investment for innovative renewable projects, such as wind and solar farms.

Entrance to the Ethiopian Electric Power Corporation Aluto Langano Geothermal plant.

Previous UK-funded projects in Africa include the winners of the Energy Catalyst Competition, with solar plants, energy storage batteries and hydro-power built in countries such as Botswana and Kenya; a US $13.1m programme which matches UK based green finance experts with project developers from developing countries to facilitate investment in clean energy projects; and the Nigeria 2050 calculator, a modelling tool designed by UK scientists to support the Nigerian government’s sustainable development planning.