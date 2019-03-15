The ministry of education and the French government has have put pen to paper on 7 memoranda aimed at increasing cross mobility of students between the two nations.

Kenya and France have signed a scientific bilateral agreement dubbed PAMOJA plus partnership.

About Sh100 million granted by the France government will be used to facilitate research projects in institutions of higher learning.

Kenyans are now at liberty to study and work in France thanks to a scientific bilateral agreement signed between Kenya and France dubbed PAMOJA plus partnership.

Speaking during the signing of 7 memorandum of understanding between France and institutions of higher learning under the education ministry, outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed said the two countries are exploring the possibility of signing an agreement on mutual recognition of degrees a move she claims will ease the unemployment burden in the country.

Ambassador Amina Mohammed also said about Sh100 million granted by the France government will be used to facilitate research projects in institutions of higher learning.

“Kenya recognizes that research and innovation hold the key to development and national competitiveness in the modern world. We therefore welcome the particular focus of our partnership on developing research and innovation capabilities to meet global challenges,” Amina said.

The ministry of education and the French government has have put pen to paper on 7 memoranda aimed at increasing cross mobility of students between the two nations.

The move according to the ministry of education will create dual degrees and fund scientific and innovation projects tailored towards achieving the government’s Big Four Agenda.

During the signing of the bilateral agreement in Nairobi, the ministry of education and France delegation agreed to cooperate in order to deliver quality and market-oriented courses that will boost employability of youth across the country.