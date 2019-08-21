Kenya has been selected by the African Union as its UN Security Council candidate in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Kenya was facing off with Djibouti for the powerful seat of a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Kenya managed to clinch 37 votes against 13 in the second round of voting to be declared the official candidate on Wednesday.

Kenya has inched closer to joining the ‘world’s big boys club and has the African Union to thank.

“We’re now Africa’s choice,” Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau told Bloomberg in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Regardless of Kenya 's endorsement by AU, the country must win at least two-thirds of the vote at the UN when the vote is held in New York next June. Kenya must garner at least 129 votes at the UN General Assembly, which currently has 193 members with voting rights.

The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. It has 15 Members, and each Member has one vote.

It makes decisions like sanctioning rogue member states or leaders, admitting new members to UN and generally passing resolutions that provide mandates to military missions such as that of the African Union Mission in Somalia, to which the Kenya Defence Forces are a part.

Five permanent members: China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly.

The current non-permanent members are namely: Belgium, Côte d´Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Germany, Kuwait, Peru, Poland, South Africa, Indonesia and Dominican Republic