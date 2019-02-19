The national government’s decision has lifted the mangrove logging ban that has been in place in Lamu County.

Since the ban came into effect, the 30,000 or more families depending directly on mangrove trade in the region have suffered losses and breakdown of their lifestyle.

The logging ban still stands in all other parts of Kenya.

More than 30,000 Kenyan families are a happy lot and now know at least where their next meal will be coming from.

This follows the national government’s decision to finally lift the mangrove logging ban that has been in place in Lamu County for the past year.

Since the ban came into effect, the 30,000 or more families depending directly on mangrove trade in the region have suffered losses and breakdown of their lifestyle.

“We decided to lift the Lamu mangrove ban since people here have no alternative way to sustain their livelihoods” Charity Muthoni, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Deputy Chief Conservator of Forests in Lamu, said on Tuesday.

Mrs Munyasia, who was accompanied by a team of officials from the KFS and Conservancy Headquarters in Nairobi, advised the loggers to cooperate with the KFS department in ensuring the harvesting is done in a sustainable manner.

“We have come to Lamu today to announce the lifting of the mangrove ban. We have heard the numerous complaints from thousands of mangrove loggers whose livelihoods lie with the trade.

"We are told even the Lamu Old Town, which is a heritage site is having difficulties in the repair of its buildings that entirely depend on mangroves. Parents have also faced challenges in sending their children to school. We have therefore lifted the ban so that people can cope with their livelihood,” said Mrs Munyasia.

The Deputy Chief Conservator was, however, quick to point out that the logging ban still stands in all other parts of Kenya.

“It’s only in Lamu where the ban has been lifted. So people, even those in neighbouring counties like Tana River should understand that the ban in those other parts of Kenya still stands,” she said.

Lamu loggers will have to adhere to some rules despite the lift of the ban. Some of the rules include having a permit from the KFS office in Lamu, experience in mangrove harvesting and also indicate to whom the loggers sell the mangrove once they harvest.