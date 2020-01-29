Kenya Maritime Authority has rolled out a national guideline for the implementation of the regulations according to IMO 2020.

Kenya has finally caught up with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) as it moves to make the local maritime industry more sustainable.

The country has officially adopted new regulations set by IMO on ship fuel. Kenya Maritime Authority has rolled out a national guideline for the implementation of the regulations according to IMO 2020, that aims to cut sulphur oxide emissions from ships.

The regulation states that the amount of sulphur content in ship fuel should not exceed 0.5 percent mass per mass down from 3.5 percent sulphur content that was allowed prior to January 1 2020 when the law became effective.

“Kenya is a signatory to the International Convention on Prevention of Marine Pollution by Ship (MARPOL) Convention 73/78) where ships are required from January 1 2020 to use fuel sulphur not exceeding 0.5 percent unless abatement technology are installed on board to reduce sulphur oxides in the engine emission,” said KMA in a public notice.

“This new measure is aimed at reducing the effect of acid rains on crops and structure in addition to improving air quality and consequently avert respiratory diseases and health of human beings.”

In addition, KMA will be tougher in dealing with waste water from ship scrubbers by prohibiting discharge while the ship is within the Kenyan ports proximity.

The authority has since instructed stakeholders in the shipping industry including all ship agents, ship owners, ship masters, ship managers, marine fuel oil suppliers to familiarise themselves with the content of the guidelines.

In order to ensure the effective implementation of this measure, KMA has collaborated with government agencies.

“The guideline is set out to a multi-agency common approach in ensuring effectiveness and efficient implementation of the measure by both international and domestic ships,” said KMA in the notice