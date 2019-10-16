The country was ranked 1st in Africa and 11th globally with 47% score point.

According to the World Giving Index (10th edition) released on Tuesday by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), more than half of Kenyans donate money to charity.

As a result, the country was ranked 1st in Africa and 11th globally with 47% score point.

“In Kenya, more than half of people donated money to charity, while Indonesia now has more people helping a stranger than at any time in the last 10 years,” states the world’s largest survey of charitable endeavours.

Kenya was also ranked the second most improved country globally after Indonesia. The two countries increased their index score by an average of 19 points each. Singapore came a distant third.

According to CAF chief executive officer John Low the survey, which was conducted by Gallup and involved views of more than 1.3 million people, took place between 2009 and 2018.

The study was conducted in more than 125 countries across the globe and looked at how people gave their time and money to causes that they care about over the last decade.

In Africa, Kenya emerged as the most improved country in terms of the 10-year aggregate scores where it compares favourably with rich Western and Eastern countries.

South Africa came sixth among the most improved, with Rwanda settling for eighth.

The report found out that men are generally more likely to help the destitute than women.

“In the past decade, men are more likely than women to help a stranger (49% of men versus 46% of women) but they are equally likely to have donated money (29% of men and women).

In the 10-year aggregate, the United States of America (USA) is the world’s most generous country with 58%, followed closely by New Zealand (57%), Ireland (56%), United Kingdom (54%) and Sri Lanka (51%).