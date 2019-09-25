The Global Optimism Outlook Survey found that 70% of Kenyans view themselves as optimists, above the global average of 56%, and the continental average of 64%.

More than 20,000 people across 23 countries were surveyed, broken down by geographic region, gender, employment, marital status, and income.

Kenyans' optimism about the future has been linked to, among other factors, new opportunities being created by a thriving digital technology landscape, decentralised system of government, and a continued uplift in socio-ecoomic conditions across the country.

Kenyans are the most optimistic people in the whole of Africa, a new survey has found out.

The Global Optimism Outlook Survey found that 70% of Kenyans view themselves as optimists, above the global average of 56%, and the continental average of 64%.

Commissioned by Expo 2020 Dubai, and conducted by YouGov, the Global Optimism Outlook Survey tracked people’s priorities for the future, looking at sustainability, economic growth, technology, travel, and more.

Kenyans are the most optimistic people in the whole of Africa, a new survey has found out.

More than 20,000 people across 23 countries were surveyed, broken down by geographic region, gender, employment, marital status, and income. Despite the breadth of diversity, it appears the majority of the world is closely aligned when it comes to the key issues facing the planet’s future

Kenyans' optimism about the future has been linked to, among other factors, new opportunities being created by a thriving digital technology landscape, decentralised system of government, and a continued uplift in socio-ecoomic conditions across the country.

According to the survey, Kenyans were found to consider natural resource conservation, alternative energy and zero waste as most important in creating a better future, while ranking technological developments such as ride-sharing and electric vehicles least.

African Union headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa

Similar to other African economies, 85% of Kenyan respondents believe that knowledge gathering, learning and access to education is the best avenue towards unlocking opportunity in the year 2050.

Other important tactics identified are access to resources (82%) and collaboration across borders and cultures (81%). Furthermore, 97% equally believe that technological advances will continue to connect people globally, as well as they believe individuals and communities will shape the future through knowledge sharing.

Looking toward the future with a sustainability lens, the survey found that Kenyans believe that conservation of natural resources, alternative energy and zero waste are most important at creating a better world. Unlike many other global respondents, 70% of Kenyans are considerably optimistic about mankind’s ability to combat climate change.

Africa map

In the next three decades, Kenyans would most like to experience free trade (82%), self-powering and energy producing transportation (72%), carbon free travel (68%), e-commerce (66%), and cloud computing, big data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) (66%).

From a sustainability point of view, they would most like to experience smart cities (73%), sustainable architecture and infrastructure (71%), and sustainable food (70%).

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai. (Arabian Business)

“In just over a year, Dubai and the UAE will be bringing the world together for the World Expo, in a spirit of collaboration, and creating an open global dialogue that allows us to look towards the future with renewed optimism," said Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“We developed the Global Optimism Outlook Survey to help us understand what the citizens of the world believe will shape a better future. People from around the world have spoken, and we are listening. The results show that we are more connected than we may believe. That dialogue, communication and collaboration are essential, and that we are united in our desire to create a happier, more inclusive, cleaner planet. Whether you’re sitting in South America, China, or here in the UAE, we’re connected in our passions for a better future” she added.

Global Outlook.

Central and South America map. (steamcommunity)

On a global level, the results highlight nine in 10 respondents believe that individuals and communities can shape the future through greater knowledge-sharing, communication, and collaboration.

Knowledge-sharing, learning, and greater access to education also stood out as dominant themes across all regions: Middle East (55%), Western and Eastern Europe (61%), Asia (61%), North America (63%t), South America (68%t), and Africa (72%).

Overall, South America (74%) is the most optimistic region, followed by Africa (64%), the Middle East (60%), Asia (57%), North America (50%) and West/East Europe (50%).