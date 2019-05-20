The diplomat had happily announced to the whole world that he was having dinner with Kirubi and the two had discussed youth employment as a tool to boost the economy.

The simple tweet left a bitter taste in Kenyans' mouths who openly accused the diplomat of hanging out with a man many claimed allegedly defrauded some institutions.

The ghosts of collapsed Kenya National Transport Co-operative Society, (Kenatco) and most recently retail giant Uchumi Supermarket came back to haunt Kirubi who served in various managerial capacities before they came tumbling down.

When the newly appointed US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter tweeted a photo on Friday evening happily hanging out with city tycoon Chris Kirubi, he probably never envisioned it would land him in hot soup.

The diplomat had happily announced to the whole world that he was having dinner with Kirubi and the two had discussed youth employment as a tool to boost the economy.

However, no sooner had he hit the post button than he opened a pandora box with a section of Kenyans. The simple tweet left a bitter taste in Kenyans' mouths who openly accused the diplomat of hanging out with a man many claimed allegedly defrauded some institutions.

The ghosts of collapsed Kenya National Transport Co-operative Society, (Kenatco), and most recently retail giant Uchumi Supermarket came back to haunt Kirubi who served in various managerial capacities before they came tumbling down.

Kirubi and other 13 individuals were accused of selling the retail store’s Aga Khan Walk and then leased it back to the supermarket for KSh 1.7 million per month. However, they were cleared of the charges in 2008.

Here are just a few tweets of angry Kenyans.