Key Republican swing votes are condemning Trump's 'appalling' mocking of Christine Blasey Ford

news

Two key Republican senators condemned President Donald Trump's mockery of Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.

Trump taunted Ford during a Tuesday night rally, suggesting her story and memory aren't credible, as the crowd cheered him on.

Sen. Jeff Flake, the Arizona Republican who forced an FBI investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against the judge, called Trump's comments "kind of appalling," and Sen. Susan Collins called them "just plain wrong."

Two key Republican senators condemned President Donald Trump's mockery of Christine Blasey Ford, whose allegation that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when the two were teenagers has stalled the Supreme Court nominee's confirmation process.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, called the president's comments at a Tuesday night rally in Mississippi "just plain wrong." And Sen. Jeff Flake, who forced an FBI investigation into the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the judge, said that mocking "something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right."

Both lawmakers have not yet said how they'll vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation.

Flake added during his Wednesday interview on the "Today" show: "I wish he hadn't have done it. I just say it's kind of appalling."

During a Tuesday night rally, Trump derisively imitated Ford, delivering a series of questions and answers mocking the California professor's Senate testimony as the crowd laughed and cheered.

"Thirty-six years ago this happened. I had one beer, right? I had one beer," Trump said. "How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. ... But I only had one beer, that's the only thing I remember."

Flake and Collins have both said they won't make a final decision on Kavanaugh's confirmation until the FBI completes its investigation into the allegations. One other Republican senator, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, and two Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, have also not yet announced whether they'll vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

On Tuesday evening, one of Ford's attorneys, Michael Bromwich, called the president's comments "a vicious, vile and soulless attack."

"Is it any wonder that she was terrified to come forward, and that other sexual assault survivors are as well? She is a remarkable profile in courage. He is a profile in cowardice," he tweeted.

Last week, Trump described Ford as a "credible witness" and a "very fine woman."

"I thought her testimony was very compelling, and she looks like a very fine woman to me, very fine woman," Trump said on Friday.