'Last night he chose to blow it': Fox News host questions the 'wisdom' of Trump mocking Christine Blasey Ford

The "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday morning questioned the "wisdom" of President Donald Trump's decision to mock Christine Blasey Ford during a rally the night before.

Trump had been relatively reserved on Ford compared with his typically bombastic rhetoric on other topics. Accordingly, Kilmeade questioned why the president chose to go after Ford after first taking a more measured approach.

"The tactic of the president laying low has been lauded by all sides," Kilmeade said. "Last night he chose to blow it as the FBI is handing in the report as early as today. I wonder about the wisdom — as much as the crowd loved it — I wonder about the wisdom tactically of him doing that."

Ford, a California professor, has accused Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers. She testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday.

During his rally in Southaven, Mississippi, on Tuesday night, Trump ridiculed Ford over her inability to recall certain details about the alleged assault.

"I had one beer. Well, do you think it was — nope, it was one beer," Trump said in mockery of Ford's testimony.

The president continued: "How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know."

As Trump went on, the crowd laughed and cheered.

Trump has been broadly criticized for mocking Ford on Tuesday, including by Democratic and key Republican senators whose votes will be crucial to confirming Kavanaugh.

Republican Sen. Jeff Flake said Trump's behavior was "kind of appalling," while Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer called on Trump to apologize to Ford, describing the president's demeanor as "reprehensible, beneath the office of the presidency, and beneath common decency."

