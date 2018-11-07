news

Jeff Sessions has resigned as attorney general upon President Trump's request.

Last year, Senator Lindsey Graham warned Trump not to fire Sessions after the president publicly criticized Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia probe.

In the 2017 video above, Graham said there would be "holy hell to pay" if Trump fired Sessions.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Lindsey Graham: If Jeff Sessions is fired there will be holy hell to pay.

[TEXT] Lindsey Graham is warning Trump about his attorney general. Trump has been consistently criticizing Jeff Sessions on Twitter. He's been arguably the most effective member of Trump's cabinet, but Trump says he's weak for recusing himself in the Russia probe. He criticized him for not looking into Clinton's email probe and says he's not tough enough of government leaks.

Donald Trump: I want the attorney general to be much tougher on the leaks from intelligence agencies, which are leaking like rarely have they leaked before at a very important level. These are intelligence agencies, we cannot have that happen. You know many of my views in addition to that, but I think that's one of the very important things that they have to get on with. I've told you before I'm very disappointed by the attorney general, but we will see what happens. Time will tell.

[TEXT] Trump won't say if he will fire Sessions, but some Republicans aren't having it.

Graham: The chairman of the Judiciary Committee sent a pretty chilling tweet yesterday. There will be no confirmation hearing for a new attorney general in 2017. If Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay. Any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency, unless Mueller did something wrong. Right now I have no reason to believe that Mueller is compromised. If you've got reason to believe he is compromised and shouldn't be serving as special counsel, let me know.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This video was originally published on July 27, 2017.