Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Lindsey Graham says 'toxic' Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had Khashoggi 'murdered' and can 'never be a world leader'


Politics Lindsey Graham says 'toxic' Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had Khashoggi 'murdered' and can 'never be a world leader'

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is "toxic" and can "never be a world leader on the world stage."

Lindsey Graham play

Lindsey Graham

(Michael Reynolds/Getty Images)

  • Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is "toxic" and can "never be a world leader on the world stage."
  • Graham said the crown prince had Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi "murdered."
  • The Republican senator said he plans to "sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia."

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday said Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is "toxic" and can "never be a world leader on the world stage."

Graham said he believed the crown prince had Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi "murdered" in Turkey and said he felt "personally offended" by what's happened given how often he's defend the Saudi kingdom's interests on the Senate floor.

"This guy is a wrecking ball, he had this guy murdered in a consulate in Turkey, and to expect me to ignore it, I feel used and abused," Graham said of the crown prince in an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

Graham also said the US shouldn't do business with Saudi Arabian again "until we get this behind us." The Republican senator said he would not go back to Saudi Arabia as long as the crown prince is in charge.

When asked what President Donald Trump should do about the situation, Graham said "it's up to him," adding that he plans to "sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia."

Since being named crown prince and heir to the throne in 2017, Mohammed bin Salman has made a number of controversial moves to consolidate power, including arresting other princes and prominent businessmen, part of the reason Khashoggi left Saudi Arabia for the US last June.

Khashoggi disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and Turkish officials have said he was interrogated and killed there. Saudi Arabia has so far denied harming Khashoggi in any way and claim he safely departed the consulate, but has not provided evidence to confirm this.

On Tuesday, a high-level Turkish official said police found "certain evidence" Khashoggi was killed in the consulate.

Khashoggi's mysterious disappearance has placed the historic relationship between the US and Saudi Arabian governments in a precarious position. A bipartisan group of senators have called for the US to cease arms sales to Saudi Arabia and many have also signaled support for economic sanctions in relation to the Khashoggi case.

Top Articles

1 Politics Monica Lewinsky disagrees with Hillary on whether Bill...bullet
2 Politics Trump says he would only accept a DNA test from Elizabeth...bullet
3 Politics Jamal Khashoggi's family says they are 'sadly and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

China's new type of domestically-built destroyer during its launching ceremony at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai, China June 28, 2017.
Politics Here's how the world's 2 most powerful stealth destroyers stack up
Al Shabaab
Politics The US military says it killed roughly 60 'terrorists' in Somalia airstrike, the deadliest strike in roughly a year
stormy daniels
Politics Trump calls Stormy Daniels 'Horseface' after a federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against him
trump saudi arabia sword
Politics Trump says he has 'no financial interests in Saudi Arabia.' But his businesses have made millions from the Saudi government, and the crown prince gave his New York City hotel a huge boost.
X
Advertisement