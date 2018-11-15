news

This is Business Insider's politics live-blog charting the latest developments as May's Brexit deal continues to unravel. Refresh the page for updates.

LONDON — Theresa May suffered a huge blow to her authority on Thursday as multiple ministers including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work & Pensions Secretary Esther McVey resigned in protest at her Brexit plans.

McVey and Raab's resignations followed a gruelling five-hour Cabinet meeting yesterday in which the prime minister sought to persuade sceptical ministers to support her deal and sell it to backbench MPs. While she claimed yesterday that she had won the support of Cabinet, at least 10 senior ministers were known to have deep reservations over her draft exit plan.

Raab's announcement has triggered a "domino effect" of Conservative MPs in stepping down from their government positions, including junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman. Follow the latest developments here.

12:40 PM: Another junior minister quits over Brexit

Ranil Jayawardena has quit as Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Ministry of Justice over Theresa May's draft Brexit plan.

In his letter to the prime minister, he said: "... I cannot agree, in the cold light of day, that the deal in front of us is right for our country. It does not deliver a good or fair Brexit."

12:30 PM: Raab is a "carpet bagger," Scotland Secretary says

Dominic Raab is a "carpet bagger," according to his former Cabinet colleague David Mundell.

Mundell, who has decided to stay on as Scotland Secretary despite his concerns over the draft Brexit deal, took a swipe at Raab who quit as Brexit Secretary this morning. Here's the clip.

"I'm not taking lessons on standing up for the United Kingdom from carpetbaggers. Only a couple of years ago, Dominic Raab was proposing to introduce a bill of rights into Scotland that would have overridden the Scottish legal system and devolution. So I'm not impressed by his latter-day commitment to the union. I'm sure this is more about maneuvering and leadership."

Ouch.

12:15 PM: May prepared to fight no-confidence vote

Theresa May would fight a leadership challenge, her spokesperson has just said.

In order for there to be a leadership contest, 48 Conservative MPs would first need to send letters to Graham Brady, chairman of the party's 1922 committee. If this happens, Conservative MPs would then vote whether to hold a leadership contest. If fewer than 158 Conservative MPs voted to support May, then a contest would take place.

If this happened, May would fight to keep her job, her spokesperson said.

11:50 AM: Former ministers back May's deal

A bit of better news for Theresa May. Former Home Secretary Amber Rudd and former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan have both declared support for the draft Brexit deal in the last few minutes. Both campaigned for Remain.

However, Conservative MP Mark Francois warned the prime minister that it will be "mathematically impossible" for May to get the deal through Parliament.

He told the prime minister: "Labour will vote against the deal, the SNP will, the Lib Dems will, the DUP will. Over 80 backbench Conservative MPs will.

"It is mathematically impossible to get this deal through. The stark reality is it's dead upon arrival... I plead with you to accept the political reality."

11:30 AM: Jacob Rees-Mogg threatens to oust Theresa May

Jacob Rees-Mogg — leader of the European Research Group of pro-Brexit Conservative MPs — has just threatened to submit a letter of no confidence in Theresa May.

Rees-Mogg, who up until now has been reluctant to force a leadership contest, accused May of breaking promises relating to the customs union and European Court of Justice, and asked the prime minister why he shouldn't send a letter to Graham Brady, chair of the Conservative party's 1922 committee.

"As what my right honourable friend says and what my right honourable friend does no longer match should I not write to my right honourable friend the member for Altrincham and Sale West?" Rees-Mogg said.

An ERG source has told Business Insider that the group will meet at 12:45 pm to decide its next move...

11:25 AM: Scotland Secretary set to stay in government

Scotland Secretary David Mundell is set to make a statement today explaining why he won't be resigning from Theresa May's government despite his concerns over the draft Brexit deal, a source close to Mundell has told Business Insider.

Mundell wrote a letter to May on Wednesday outlining his concerns about what the deal could mean for the UK's fishing rights after Brexit. Fishing is a hugely important issue in Scotland and Conservatives there want full control over domestic waters after Brexit.

Mundell's refusal to resign has gone down like a lead balloon among Scottish Conservative MPs. One told BI that he is a "coward."

11:15 AM: DUP — Theresa May "clearly doesn't listen"

Extraordinary scenes are unfolding in the House of Commons.

Nigel Dodds MP — whose Democratic Unionist Party props up Theresa May's Conservative government — has accused the prime minister of betraying the DUP and Northern Ireland.

Dodds said to May: "I could stand here today and take her through the list of promises and pledges she made to this House and to us in private but I fear it would be a waste of time because she clearly doesn't listen."

The DUP is furious with the draft Brexit plan because according to the backstop proposal, there will be new checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

10:50 AM: Theresa May warns Brexit rebels that the UK could stay in the EU.

Speaking to MPs in the House of Commons, Theresa May has laid out the choices shes believes are on the table for the UK: "We can choose to leave with no deal, we can risk no Brexit at all, or we can unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated." Here's a clip.

Her claim that Brexit might not happen at all will be a message to angry, pro-Leave MPs who are considering voting down her deal. However, it will come as good news to MPs who support for the People's Vote campaign for another referendum.

10.30 AM: Theresa May is facing MPs in the House of Commons. It's going to be gruelling.

10.20 AM: Tory MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan announces she has resigned as PPS to the education ministers.

She tweeted: "It is with sadness that I have submitted my letter of resignation as PPS to the Education Ministers to the Prime Minister. It has been a joy and a privilege to have served in defence and education."

10.19 AM: Junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman resigns.

Tory MP Suella Braverman has announced her resignation as junior minister in the Brexit department.

10:05 AM: Work & Pensions secretary Ester McVey resigns

Ester McVey, the secretary of state for work and pensions, has resigned from her post in protest at May's Brexit plan.

The minister joined Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab in stepping down on Thursday in a joint blow to Theresa May's authority which raises the prospect of several more imminent Cabinet resignations.

In a letter to the prime minister, she said: "I cannot defend this and I cannot vote for this deal I could not look my constituents in the eye were I to do that. I therefore have no alternative but to resign from the government."

9.00 AM: Brexit secretary Dominic Raab resigns

Brexit secretary Dominic Raab has resigned in a dramatic blow to Theresa May's authority after saying he cannot "in good conscience" support the prime minister's plan for leaving the EU.

In his letter to the prime minister, Raab — who was closely involved in drafting the agreement — said that he "cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election," adding that it was a "matter of public trust."

He said that plans to keep Northern Ireland attached to EU regulations after Brexit and prevent a hard border posed a "very real threat" to the integrity of the United Kingdom and amounted to an attempt to keep Britain tied to the EU indefinitely.

The prime minister was braced on Thursday morning for more resignations risking the potential break-up of her Cabinet and the end of her premiership.