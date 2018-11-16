news

This is Business Insider's politics live-blog charting the latest developments as Theresa May's Brexit deal continues to dominate Westminster. Refresh the page for updates.

LONDON —Theresa May faces another bruising day with the possibility of further Cabinet resignations and letters of no confidence from her own Conservative MPs over her Brexit deal with the European Union.

The prime minister had perhaps the most challenging day of her premiership on Thursday, suffering several resignations, including those of Dominic Raab as Brexit Secretary and Esther McVey as Work & Pensions Secretary.

Leading Brexiteers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Steve Baker plus several other pro-Leave Conservative MPs submitted letters of no confidence in the prime minister. If the number of letters reaches 48, there'll be a no-confidence vote.

The chaos is set to continue on Friday with Michael Gove and Penny Mordaunt rumoured to be considering their Cabinet positions and more no confidence letters set to be sent to Conservative grandee, Sir Graham Brady.

08:30 AM: Theresa May refuses to say DUP will back her deal

Theresa May kicks off another difficult day with an interview with LBC Radio.

Asked about her relationship with the Democratic Unionist Party, the prime minister dismissed speculation that she has had "testy conversations" with DUP leader Arlene Foster but refused to say she DUP will vote for her deal.

The DUP is in a confidence and supply agreement with the Conservatives to prop up May's government. However, the Northern Irish party is furious with the Brexit deal.