'Loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers': It looks like Brett Kavanaugh's receipts are coming back to haunt him

news

Brett Kavanaugh reportedly organized an annual high school outing to a beachfront condo that was expected to include "loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pikers," according to a New York Times report.

A note, written in advance of the excursion by a teenage Kavanaugh, hints at the planned debauchery Kavanaugh expected during the beach outing. The note could bolster growing scrutiny around the Supreme Court nominee's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

"I think we are unanimous that any girls we can beg to stay there are welcomed with open....," Kavanaugh wrote according to the Times report. Kavanaugh's note intentionally trailed off, "leaving certain things unsaid," The Times reported.

Other classmates recounted house parties that contradicted Kavanaugh's efforts to downplay drinking habits from his high school and college years.

Kavanaugh, through his attorneys, admitted he wrote the note "to organize 'Beach Week' in the summer of 1983," according to The Times.

Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, reportedly organized an annual high school outing to a beachfront condo that was expected to include "loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers," according to a letter Kavanaugh wrote in 1983, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

A note, written in advance of the excursion by a teenage Kavanaugh, hints at the planned debauchery he expected during the beach outing. The note could bolster growing scrutiny around the Supreme Court nominee's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Kavanaugh rented a condo in Ocean City, Maryland, for the "Beach Week" event in 1983. He explained to his classmates from Georgetown Preparatory School that he would be away when the the lease started, The Times reported. He went on to order his friends to "warn the neighbors that we're loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us."

"I think we are unanimous that any girls we can beg to stay there are welcomed with open....," Kavanaugh wrote.

"The danger of eviction is great and that would suck because of the money and because this week has big potential. (Interpret as wish.)," he added.

Kavanaugh, through his attorneys, admitted he wrote the note "to organize 'Beach Week' in the summer of 1983," according to The Times.

Tom Kane, a former classmate who regularly attended "Beach Week," downplayed the significance of the note and described it as a "script of 'Revenge of the Nerds,'" The Times reported.

During his testimony, Kavanaugh admitted to drinking during his high school and college years, but denied that it affected his judgement and actions to prompt the allegations of sexual assault claimed by numerous women.

"I liked beer. I still like beer," Kavanaugh said during his testimony.

"But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone."

"There is a bright line between drinking beer, which I gladly do, and which I fully embrace, and sexually assaulting someone, which is a violent crime," Kavanaugh added.

Chad Ludington, a former friend of Kavanaugh's, disputed the claim that Kavanaugh never blacked out from drinking: "I can unequivocally say that in denying the possibility that he ever blacked out from drinking, and in downplaying the degree and frequency of his drinking, Brett has not told the truth," Ludington told multiple news outlets on Monday.

Other classmates recounted house parties that contradicted Kavanaugh's efforts to downplay drinking habits from his high school and college years.

In one incident, Kavanaugh lifted an empty beer keg over his head to commemorate his group's progress toward finishing off 100 kegs during the school year, classmates said to The Times.

Kavanaugh's note comes amid numerous reports in which the Supreme Court nominee has been scrutinized for the behavior in which he engaged while intoxicated. In 1985, during his junior year at Yale University, Kavanaugh allegedly threw ice on another person "for some unknown reason" at a bar.

According to a police report, Kavanaugh was reluctant to say whether "he threw the ice or not."

Kavanaugh has denied the sexual assault allegation from Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist who said that a "stumbling drunk" Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed and groped her at a house party when the two were in high school in the 1980s.

Kavanaugh also denied the allegation made by Deborah Ramirez, a former classmate at Yale, who alleged he had exposed himself to her.