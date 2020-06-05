The AFP news agency said Rijasoa Andriamanana explained that she was ordering the sweets for the children to take it after they drink the “bitter” COVID-Organics concoction.

COVID-Organics is a plant-based drink promoted by the government as a cure for COVID-19.

Each student in the country was expected to get three sweets after drinking the COVID-Organics.

The minister halted her plans after President Andry Rajoelina objected.

She was accused of planning to embezzle funds in her ministry.

A statement announcing the minister’s dismissal said her counterpart in the higher education ministry, Elia Béatrice Assoumacou, would act for now.