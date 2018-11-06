news

Rapper Kanye West donated $126,460 to Chicago Democratic mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.

Amara Enyia. This comes not long after West was very publicly declaring his love for President Donald Trump.

West has faced significant backlash for his relationship with Trump.

Just weeks after literally embracing President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, rapper Kanye West donated $126,460 to Chicago Democratic mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Enyia thanked West for his support at a recent rally, stating, "I also have to give a shoutout and kudos to Ye, who is from the South Side and is invested and committed to giving back to our city."

Chicago's mayoral election is on February 26, 2019.

The rapper has had a tumultuous relationship with politics over the years. He infamously said former George W. Bush " target="_blank"doesn't care about black people" in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and was once called a "jack--s" target="_blank" by former President Barack Obama.

In the Trump era, West has often been seen wearing a MAGA hat or tweeting about his love for the president.

But West recently said he'd be stepping away from politics after facing backlash over his declared affinity for Trump and several controversial, racially charged comments he's made over the past year.

West, for example, earlier this year drew ire when he claimed slavery was a "choice." He later apologized for his remarks.

On October 30, West tweeted, "My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!"

Apparently, "distancing" himself from politics does not include refraining from making political donations. But his political commentary on Twitter has definitely slowed down, as West's most recent tweet stated, "McDonald's is my favorite restaurant."