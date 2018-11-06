Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics MAGA no more? Kanye West donates to Democratic Chicago mayoral candidate just weeks after embracing President Trump

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Rapper Kanye West donated $126,460 to Chicago Democratic mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, just weeks after embracing President Trump at the White House.

Kanye West shows Donald Trump his design for iPlane 1. play

Kanye West shows Donald Trump his design for iPlane 1.

(Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images)

  • Rapper Kanye West donated $126,460 to Chicago Democratic mayoral candidate Amara Enyia.
  • This comes not long after West was very publicly declaring his love for President Donald Trump.
  • West has faced significant backlash for his relationship with Trump.
  • West, a native of Chicago, had already donated $73,540 to Enyia in October.

Just weeks after literally embracing President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, rapper Kanye West donated $126,460 to Chicago Democratic mayoral candidate Amara Enyia, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

West, a native of Chicago, had already donated $73,540 to Enyia in October.

Enyia thanked West for his support at a recent rally, stating, "I also have to give a shoutout and kudos to Ye, who is from the South Side and is invested and committed to giving back to our city."

Chicago's mayoral election is on February 26, 2019.

The rapper has had a tumultuous relationship with politics over the years. He infamously said former George W. Bush " target="_blank"doesn't care about black people" in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, and was once called a "jack--s" target="_blank" by former President Barack Obama.

In the Trump era, West has often been seen wearing a MAGA hat or tweeting about his love for the president.

Kanye West visited the White House in October to discuss prison reform with President Donald Trump. play

Kanye West visited the White House in October to discuss prison reform with President Donald Trump.

(Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

But West recently said he'd be stepping away from politics after facing backlash over his declared affinity for Trump and several controversial, racially charged comments he's made over the past year.

West, for example, earlier this year drew ire when he claimed slavery was a "choice." He later apologized for his remarks.

Read more: Kanye West called himself a 'motherf---er' in the Oval Office and gave Trump a massive hug during his White House visit

On October 30, West tweeted, "My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative!!!"

Apparently, "distancing" himself from politics does not include refraining from making political donations. But his political commentary on Twitter has definitely slowed down, as West's most recent tweet stated, "McDonald's is my favorite restaurant."

Top Articles

1 Debt burden African countries may soon find themselves buried deeper in...bullet
2 Visa South Africa scraps short-term visa requirements for Kenyansbullet
3 Politics Trump says his administration is 'looking at' whether...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

voters stand in the rain
Politics Thunderstorms, heavy wind, and rain threaten to deter voters from going to the polls on Election Day
Yoweri Museveni Uganda’s President, Yoweri Museveni comes under fire for saying men should never step into the Kitchen and cooking is for women
The crowd cheered as Donald Trump looked at them at a campaign rally for GOP midterm candidates in Florida.
Politics Trump’s entire agenda is at stake in the 2018 midterms. Here’s when polls close and results will start to come in.
President Donald Trump
Politics How Democrats plan to make Trump’s life a living hell after the election
X
Advertisement