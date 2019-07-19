President Magufuli was recently in Kongwa District where he joined the constituents in a public fundraising of a school in the District.

Tanzanian President John Magufuli is one of the most controversial African Presidents.

He has made headlines across the globe due to his knack of speaking his mind and courts controversy whenever he goes. His sometimes unorthodox methods of dealing with social ills such as corruption, bad governance and poor performance by government officials among others have also made him loved and hated in equal measure.

President Magufuli was recently in Kongwa District where he joined the constituents in a public fundraising of a school in the District. Kongwa District is one of the seven districts of the Dodoma Region of Tanzania. It is bordered to the north by Manyara Region, to the east by Morogoro Region to the south by Mpwapwa District and to the west by Chamwino District.

In his usual manner after giving his speech Presidential Magufuli started handpicking prominent leaders within the crowd and asked them to come forward and publicly declare their contributions.

It is during this time that he veered off from tradition and turned to his aide and publicly asked him to also chip in and make a contribution leaving the crowd bewildered and in stitches.

“Na wewe umekaa mno kwenye mgongo wangu unachangia ngapi? Translated to: And you, you have been behind my back for too long, how much are you contributing?” said Magufuli.

After getting hold of himself, the Presidential aide quickly stepped forward and saluted the president and said he would be contributing Tsh 100,000 ($43.50). President Magufuli then promptly ordered him to hand over the money which the aide did much to the joy of the crowd present.

Sheiks and Priests were not spared either and Magufuli called them on the podium to also make their contribution quoting the famous Bible verse of “Render unto Caesar the things which are Caesar's, and unto God the things that are God's”

At the end of it all, President Magufuli had helped raised a total of Tsh 6.52 million ($2836.27) and 328 bags of cement.

A presidential aide performs many functions among them following the President whenever he goes out on official duties. He is supposed to escort the president out of State House into a waiting car, opening the door, then standing at attention and saluting when the President sits on the back seat. He then closes the door and occupies the front passenger seat.

He, at times, carries the President's personal items such as mobile phones and speeches and also receives gifts or other items on behalf of the President.

Due to the long hours standing and walking, a Presidential aide must maintain a strict dietary discipline and be young and physically fit.