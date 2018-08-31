Pulse.com.gh logo
Man charged with threatening to kill Boston Globe employees had 20 guns in home, prosecutors say


A California man who allegedly threatened to shoot Boston Globe employees in a series of phone calls this month, echoing President Donald Trump in the process, reportedly had 20 guns seized by law enforcement during a search of his home.

Boston Globe play

Boston Globe

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)

  • Robert Chain, 68, of Encino, California, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday.
  • The FBI says Chain made 14 calls to the Globe in August after the newspaper called on other news outlets to take a public stand against Trump for routinely calling media the "enemy of the people."

A California man who prosecutors say threatened to shoot Boston Globe employees in a series of phone calls this month had 20 guns seized by law enforcement during a search of his home, officials said.

Robert Chain, 68, of Encino California, was arrested by the FBI on Thursday. A Los Angeles judge has since set bond at $50,000 for Chain, The Associated Press reported. It's not clear whether the guns found in Chain's home were acquired legally.

The FBI says Chain made 14 calls to the Globe in August after the newspaper called on other news outlets to take a public stand against Trump for routinely calling media the "enemy of the people."

According to court documents, Chain echoed language that has been frequently employed by President Donald Trump in his phone calls to the Boston newspaper.

In one such phone call, according to the documents, Chain said, "You're the enemy of the people, and we're going to kill every f---ing one of you. Hey, why don't you call the F, why don't you call Mueller, maybe he can help you out buddy. ... I'm going to shoot you in the f---ing head later today, at 4 o'clock."

Authorities say there's no evidence Chain planned to travel to Boston, but prosecutor Matt Rosenbaum contended he's a danger to the community and should remain in custody.

