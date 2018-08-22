Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Manafort and Cohen dominate the front pages of major newspapers after Trump's nightmare Tuesday


Politics Manafort and Cohen dominate the front pages of major newspapers after Trump's nightmare Tuesday

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Here's a look at the front page of several newspapers across the country, following the latest developments in legal cases involving President Donald Trump.

Michael Cohen. play

Michael Cohen.

(Jeenah Moon/Reuters)

Newsrooms across the US grappled with an avalanche of fast-moving news on Tuesday, as pivotal news surround some of President Donald Trump's close associates developed just minutes apart.

Trump's longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eights counts of fraud — including making a campaign finance violation related to a $130,000 payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence.

Cohen claimed that the payment was made "at the direction of the candidate" with "the purpose of influencing the election." Lanny Davis, Cohen's personal attorney, confirmed that candidate was Trump.

And in Virginia, Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, also pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraud. Members of the jury could not agree on 10 other federal charges Manafort had been facing. US District Judge T.S. Ellis declared a mistrial on those counts.

Here's a preview of the front pages of several US newspapers set to run Wednesday morning.

The New York Times: PLEADING GUILTY, COHEN IMPLICATES PRESIDENT

The New York Times: PLEADING GUILTY, COHEN IMPLICATES PRESIDENT play

The New York Times: PLEADING GUILTY, COHEN IMPLICATES PRESIDENT

(The New York Times)


New York Daily News: 'ALL THE PRESIDENT'S HENCHMEN'

New York Daily News: 'ALL THE PRESIDENT'S HENCHMEN' play

New York Daily News: 'ALL THE PRESIDENT'S HENCHMEN'

(New York Daily News)


The Washington Post: 'Convictions tighten squeeze on Trump'

The Washington Post: 'Convictions tighten squeeze on Trump' play

The Washington Post: 'Convictions tighten squeeze on Trump'

(The Washington Post)


Top Articles

1 Politics Ghanaian politicians with the most interesting nicknamesbullet
2 Politics The Russian maker of the AK-47 just unveiled a new AK-308...bullet
3 Politics Russia just put its military on high alert ahead of massive...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

michael cohen court plea deal
Politics Here's the court document outlining the charges against Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen
Politics Michael Cohen's lawyer says his client has information about Trump 'that should be of interest' to Mueller
Rep. Duncan Hunter of California.
Politics 'If traveling was free you'd never see me again': Rep. Duncan Hunter and his wife allegedly played the military card to score freebies using campaign funds
null
Politics "The worst day of the Trump presidency': Manafort's conviction and Cohen's plea deal land within striking distance of the White House