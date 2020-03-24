The 86-year-old Cameroonian, Afro-jazz star died on Tuesday.

A message on his official Facebook page confirmed that his death had come after he contracted COVID-19.

He last performed in Kenya in 2018 during the Safaricom International Jazz Festival at Carnivore grounds, Nairobi on May 1st.

The lion of Cameroon, Manu Dibango is no more after the deadly coronavirus cut short his life.

The 86-year-old Cameroonian, Afro-jazz star died on Tuesday after contracting the novel coronavirus, his representatives have confirmed.

"He died early this morning in a hospital in the Paris region," his music publisher Thierry Durepaire said.

"His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized when possible," the message said.

Dibango is just one of thousands of people who have died across the globe as a result of contacting Covid-19 as the disease is formally known. Cameroon has so far recorded 56 coronavirus cases

Manu Dibango performancing at 2018 during the Safaricom International Jazz Festival. (Hapa Kenya)

He will be remembered for being the pioneers of Afro jazz and also fused funk with traditional Cameroonian music.

His biggest hit was the B-side of a song to support the Cameroon football team in the African Cup of Nations but was picked up and popularised by New York DJs.