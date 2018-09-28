Mark Judge has agreed to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation into Avenatti client Julie Swetnick's allegations

news

Mark Judge has agreed to cooperate with law enforcement if they choose to investigate allegations leveled by Julie Swetnick, the client of high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti, against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“ If the FBI or any law enforcement agency requests Mr. Judge's cooperation, he will answer any and all questions posed to him," his lawyer Barbara Van Gelder told the Senate Judiciary Committee.

If the FBI or any law enforcement agency requests Mr. Judge's cooperation, he will answer any and all questions posed to him," his lawyer Barbara Van Gelder told the Senate Judiciary Committee. The letter comes at the same time the committee has requested a supplemental FBI background check into Christine Blasey Ford's allegations that Kavanaugh assaulted her in 1982.

A key potential witness to Christine Blasey Ford's allegation of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has agreed to cooperate with law enforcement regarding allegations leveled by another woman against Kavanaugh.

In a Friday letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Barbara Van Gelder, an attorney for Kavanaugh's friend Mark Judge, said her client would cooperate with relevant law enforcement into allegations from Julie Swetnick, the client of high-profile attorney Michael Avenatti. Van Gelder said Judge had never met Swtnick at any point during the timeframe she has described.

“If the FBI or any law enforcement agency requests Mr. Judge's cooperation, he will answer any and all questions posed to him," Van Gelder said.

Judge has become a central figure in another prong of Kavanaugh-related allegations. In dramatic Thursday testimony before the Senate, psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford accused Judge of aiding and abetting Kavanaugh in an incident during which she says Kavanaugh assaulted and attempted to rape her at a high-school party. She testified that he blasted loud music and laughed during the alleged assault.

Judge previously sent a sworn statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee denying being part of the alleged incident. On Friday morning, Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal brought an unsuccessful motion to subpoena Judge to appear before the committee to testify on the allegations.

On Friday afternoon, the Senate Judiciary Committee formally asked the White House to request a one-week supplemental FBI investigation into Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh.

“Mr. Judge does not recall the events described by Dr. Ford in her testimony before the US Senate Judiciary Committee today. We have told the Committee that Mr. Judge does not want to comment about these events publicly," Van Gelder told Business Insider on Thursday night.

"We also have said that he is willing to answer written questions, and he has. In addition, he is willing to participate in a confidential, fact-finding investigation," she added.

Van Gelder did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the supplemental background investigation requested by the Senate committee.