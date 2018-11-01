news

Ethiopia’s parliament on Thursday swore in Meaza Ashenafi, the country’s first female supreme court president.

According to Reuters, Ashenafi's appointment sealed the reform effort of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to achieve gender parity in government.

Ashenafi, the 54-year-old human rights campaigner has served in various capacities including an adviser on women’s rights at the Addis Ababa-based United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

Prime Minister, Abiy had told the country's lawmakers that Ashenafi can fix the court system that improved capacities “to successfully implement demands made with regards to justice, democracy and change in our country”.

“I have made the nomination with the firm belief that she has the capacity required, with her vast international experience in mind.”

Last week, the Horn of Africa appointed a 68-year-old diplomat as its new president. Sahile-Work Zewde replaced Mulatu Teshome, who tendered his resignation after 5 years in power.

Since Abiy became the Prime Minister in April 2018, he has embarked on various reforms for the East Africa nation. He also slashed ministerial positions and made an unprecedented move by constituting a new cabinet that is half female.

He had released political prisoners, promote peace with Ethiopia’s main enemy, Eritrea, and with the hope of opening up the economy for potential investors.