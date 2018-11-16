- Michael Avenatti is an attorney whose most famous client is Stormy Daniels.
- He has inserted himself into the national conversation this year, often making claims about high-profile people, including President Donald Trump and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
- Avenatti is also considering a 2020 presidential bid, but has suffered numerous legal and professional setbacks in recent weeks.
- A federal judge ruled against him in Daniels' defamation suit against Trump, was referred to the FBI on accusations of lying to Congress, and was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.
- Here's a look at his career, and claims he's made over the last several months.
At the moment, Michael Avenatti may be the most high-profile lawyer in America. The 47-year-old seasoned litigator has made headlines in recent months thanks to his famous client, porn star and director Stormy Daniels.
Just days before the 2016 US election, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment to Daniels to keep her silent about an affair she allegedly had with Trump in 2006.
Avenatti has since sued the president, on Daniels' behalf, accusing Trump of invalidating a non-disclosure agreement, and of defaming Daniels. Avenatti says the violation allows Daniels to reveal her side of the story to the public, and in March, she started doing just that with a blockbuster "60 Minutes" interview on CBS News.
Appearing on dozens of cable news shows, tweeting frequently, and often making claims that he has explosive information on people in the news, Avenatti has attempted to make himself a household name — and he's even mulling a 2020 presidential bid.
But in recent months, Avenatti has suffered a number of legal setbacks between a judge ruling against him and Stormy Daniels' in their defamation lawsuit against Trump, being referred to the FBI on suspicion of submitting false statements to Congress, and being arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, which he denies.
Here's what you should know about Michael Avenatti:
Avenatti graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1996. Three years later, he received his JD degree from George Washington University.
During college and law school, Avenatti worked for The Research Group, a campaign research firm founded by Rahm Emmanuel, former President Barack Obama's chief of staff and the current Democratic mayor of Chicago.
After graduating law school, Avenatti worked at O'Melveny & Myers, a high-powered Los Angeles law firm. Over the course of his legal career, he has contributed to several high-profile cases involving Paris Hilton, Jim Carrey, and members of the rock band The Eagles.
At O'Melveny & Myers, Avenatti worked with Dan Petrocelli, the attorney who represented the family that sued OJ Simpson for murder. Simpson was found not guilty in 1995.
In 2007, he formed his own firm called Eagan Avenatti, where he has settled and won lucrative cases against the NFL and medical manufacturers Kimberly-Clark and Halyard Health, among others.
In 2013, Avenatti bought Tully's Coffee, a Seattle-based coffee franchise that had just gone bankrupt.
In March, a spokesman for Tully's said Avenatti no longer owned the company, but still served as its general counsel. The company then abruptly closed all its stores.
Avenatti is also an auto-racing fanatic. He has participated in numerous races around the US and in Europe. "Life is meant to be lived; there are no dress rehearsals," he told GW Law School magazine in 2010.
One of Avenatti's former law school professors witnessed his ambition up close. "He is an adrenaline junkie," Jonathan Turley, who taught Avenatti at GW Law, told The Washington Post. "I think he needs that adrenaline rush. He lives his life aggressively. In both litigation and in life he shows a certain aggressive style."
Those words were proven true as Avenatti began making the rounds on cable news, giving interviews about Daniels' case against Trump.
During an exchange on CNN in March, Avenatti excoriated Michael Cohen, Trump's personal attorney, repeatedly calling him a "thug."
In another theatrical performance, Avenatti held up a picture of Cohen on live TV, accusing him of "dodging questions" by refusing to talk to the media.
On April 17, Daniels appeared on "The View" to release a composite sketch of a man she said threatened her to keep quiet about her alleged affair with Trump. Avenatti said a $100,000 reward is waiting for correctly identifying the unknown man.
Avenatti has been a thorn in Trump's side for years. While working at Greene Broillet & Wheeler, a law firm in California, Avenatti helped sue Trump for allegedly stealing the idea of his hit reality TV show on NBC, "The Apprentice."
In a report titled "Project Sunlight" released May 8, Avenatti alleged that Cohen received $500,000 from a Russian oligarch shortly after the 2016 election, and claims that money may have served as a reimbursement for the payment to Daniels.
Avenatti released a statement in May saying that no political groups or "left wing conspiracy" were funding his legal battle against Trump and told critics to "get over it."
But he has reportedly sought financial help from Democratic donors in his legal fight against Trump. Avenatti has insisted that the money has come from a crowdfunding campaign and not from Democrats.
In an interview with MSNBC in May, Avenatti revealed that he was working with at least two other women who claimed they had signed NDAs with Trump similar to the one Daniels had signed with Trump for hush money before the election.
Avenatti has also taken an adversarial approach to Daniels' former lawyer, Keith Davidson. He claims Davidson did not work in her best interest and instead worked closely with Cohen and Trump.
Avenatti claimed in May that Cohen was leaking to the press audio tapes seized in the FBI raids of Cohen's apartment and office. He also argued that Cohen should have to turn over all conversations with Daniels' former lawyer.
Avenatti attempted to appear in Cohen's federal criminal case, but he eventually withdrew the motion in May.
In May, Avenatti's law firm was handed down a $10 million judgment to reimburse a former attorney at the firm who Avenatti failed to pay $2 million that month.
Another person close to Trump who has drawn the criticism and ire of Avenatti has been Rudy Giuliani, who is now Trump's attorney. The two attorneys have had a war of words over the last few months.
Trump reportedly doesn't pay "much attention" to Avenatti and thinks that Daniels' lawyer is a "fool", according to Giuliani.
Avenatti's adversarial approach to Trump has led many to speculate about his chances to run for president in 2020. He has been called a "hero" by the left for taking on Trump with his own rhetoric.
In an interview with Business Insider in June, Avenatti said that he "can see why people might think" that he's getting more involved in politics.
In June, Avenatti was critical of Trump's family-separation policy and said he was planning to represent at least 20 detained mothers and children as clients in their legal cases.
Avenatti also said he had resources and whistleblowers deployed on the ground at the border providing leaked video, audio, and photos of what was going on inside the detention centers.
Avenatti tweeted in July that he would run for president as a Democrat if Trump seeks reelection in 2020. He also said that no candidate running on the Democratic side has a real shot at beating Trump in the election.
Avenatti then traveled to Iowa in late July to give a speech at a Democratic dinner, increasing speculation that the attorney could run for president.
While they were once public enemies, Avenatti and Cohen started working together after they ran into each other at a swanky Manhattan restaurant in July. Avenatti said he believed Cohen would help his case and tell the truth about Trump.
Avenatti revealed in July that he is representing three more women who claimed that they were paid hush money before Trump was elected president.
"I'm exploring a run for the presidency of the United States," Avenatti said in August to The Des Moines Register. He also said the Democratic party "has yearned for a fighter."
In August, Avenatti released a policy platform and said that he is "more bullish than ever" about running for president.
After Cohen pleaded guilty to eight federal crimes in August, Avenatti said he and Daniels were "vindicated."
On September 23, Avenatti revealed he had "significant evidence" that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh took part in sexual misconduct in high school.
He then submitted a sworn declaration from a woman named Julie Swetnick who alleged she had seen Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge present at parties in the early 1980s where girls were "gang-raped."
But the allegations came under scrutiny when Swetnick contradicted and walked back key portions of her sworn declaration in an interview with NBC.
One woman who signed a sworn declaration supporting Swetnick's allegations later walked back her story, saying she only "skimmed'" the sworn statement she signed and accused Avenatti of "twisting" her words.
Chuck Grassley, Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, referred Avenatti and Swetnick to the FBI, accusing them of lying to Congress (a felony offense) and obstructing an investigation in sworn declarations submitted by Swetnick and another witness.
On Oct. 15, a federal judge in California ruled against Avenatti and Daniels in their defamation lawsuit against Trump on First Amendment grounds, and ordered the two to pay Trump's legal fees in the suit.
The decision prompted Trump to mock "3rd rate lawyer" Avenatti for "having no money," and call Daniels "horseface" on Twitter. Avenatti decried Trump as a "moron" in response.
On Nov. 11, Avenatti said he was investigating claims that Fox News host Tucker Carlson assaulted a "gay Latino immigrant" at a Charlottesville, Virginia country club.
Carlson issued a lengthy statement in response, stating he had assaulted no one, but his son had thrown a glass of red wine on the man after he called Carlson's 19 year old daughter a "w---" and a "c---."
On Oct. 14, TMZ reported and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Avenatti had been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. TMZ first reported the alleged victim was Avenatti's ex-wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, though she has denied she was involved.
"I have never struck a woman, I never will strike a woman, I have been an advocate for women's rights my entire career and I'm going to continue to be an advocate," Avenatti said. "I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing."
Daniels, however, said Thursday that she plans to fire Avenatti as her lawyer if the domestic violence allegations against him turn out to be credible.
"We should all reserve judgement until the investigation — an investigation Michael has said he welcomes — is complete, and that's what I'm going to do," Daniels added.
