Politics Meet Nick Ayers, the leading candidate to take over for John Kelly as White House chief of staff

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Nick Ayers has emerged as the leading candidate to replace John Kelly and become President Trump's third White House chief of staff.

Nick Ayers play

Nick Ayers

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Nick Ayers is reportedly being considered to take over as White House chief of staff and replace retired Marine Gen. John Kelly, whose status within the administration has been a source of much tumult and speculation.

Ayers, who currently serves as Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, has long been suspected to be Trump's top choice to replace Kelly.

Here's some background on the man who could become the Trump administration's third chief of staff.

Nick Ayers, 36, is reportedly the top candidate to be the next White House chief of staff. He would be one of the youngest people to hold this position in decades.

(Leah Millis/Reuters)


Ayers currently serves as Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)


In a White House consumed by chaos, Ayers would have his work cut out for him. Chief of staff is arguably the toughest job in Trump's administration.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)


Ayers, a Georgia native, got an early start in politics working on Sonny Perdue's gubernatorial campaign while in college. Perdue now works in Trump's administration as Secretary of Agriculture.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Source: The New Republic



At 19, Ayers quit college to work full-time for Perdue. By the age of 22, Ayers was named manager of Perdue's reelection campaign, ultimately leading him to victory.

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

Source: The New Republic



Ayers eventually obtained a BA in political science from Kennesaw State University.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)


Ayers continued to make a name for himself in Republican circles working for various conservative groups and candidates throughout his 20s. At one point, he helped former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus become Chairman of the Republican National Committee.

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)


By 2016, Ayers was working as a strategist for Mike Pence, and ultimately became a key member of his vice presidential campaign team.

(Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)


In June 2017, Ayers was tapped as Pence's chief of staff.

(Al Drago/Getty Images)


Ayers is extremely religious, which is part of why he and Pence connected.

(Sara D. Davis/Getty Images)

Source: The Huffington Post



Ayers is reportedly worth between $12 million and $55 million, so he would not be out of place in an administration full of millionaires and billionaires.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Source: Politico



Ayers reportedly has a strong relationship with the president's daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

(Evan Vucci/AP)


