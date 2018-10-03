Pulse.com.gh logo
MEET THE TRUMPS: A guide to the GOP nominee's powerful, far-reaching family


After a long, mostly successful career as a real-estate mogul and TV personality, Donald Trump conquered the presidential election process and now stands as the 45th president of the United States. Donald is only one of many distinguished Trumps.

After a long, mostly successful career as a real-estate mogul and TV personality, Donald Trump conquered the presidential election process and now stands as the 45th president of the United States.

It's perhaps no surprise he garnered the most headlines and attention on his path to the presidency — his family has been an institution since the era of World War I.

Fred Trump built a fortune of as much as $300 million by the time of his death, and his son has built on it. Donald Trump has claimed he's worth more than $10 billion, though independent estimates put it at more like $3 billion.

How Trump built on that wealth, however, has come under intense scrutiny lately amid a New York Times report that concluded Trump engaged in "outright fraud" to avoid taxes as he inherited his father's wealth.

The graphic below depicts Trump's wide-ranging family, which includes five children from three wives.

