news

Megyn Kelly is departing NBC after defending blackface during a Halloween segment on "Megyn Kelly Today," multiple sources confirmed to the Daily Mail and Page Six.

Kelly's comments on Tuesday, for which she later apologized, attracted widespread criticism throughout the week.

Megyn Kelly is departing NBC after defending blackface during a Halloween segment on "Megyn Kelly Today" earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to the Daily Mail.

"Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back," an NBC executive familiar with the situation told the Daily Mail. "We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word — she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again."

A source familiar with the matter also confirmed to the New York Post's Page Six that Kelly was out at NBC.

The "Today" show on Friday morning reported Kelly was in talks with the network about her " target="_blank"imminent departure."

Kelly defended blackface during a segment on Tuesday.

"But what is racist?" she asked a panel on her show. "You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character."

Read more: The rise and fall of Megyn Kelly, who lost her job as NBC's daytime talk-show host after defending blackface

Kelly went on to apologize for the comments, but she continued to face a slew of criticism.

"I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry," Kelly wrote in an email to colleagues. "The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep."

In an emotional monologue to open her show Wednesday, Kelly gave an extended apology, saying "I was wrong and I am sorry." She added:

"I have never been a PC kind of person, but I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity. This past year has been so painful for many people of color. The country feels so divided. And I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity, and honor. And I want to be part of that. Thank you for listening and for helping me listen, too."

NBC's chairman, Andy Lack, decried Kelly during a town-hall meeting on Wednesday.

"There is no other way to put this, but I condemn those remarks," Lack said, according to a transcript obtained by The Daily Beast. "There is no place on our air or in this workplace for them. Very unfortunate."

Read more: Megyn Kelly is reportedly out at NBC — here's how her $69 million contract stacked up against other top TV hosts'

Kelly's NBC colleague Al Roker expressed similar sentiments on Wednesday, saying: "While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is a history going back to the 1830s. Minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race wasn't right."

Kelly, one of the most recognizable faces in media, has made racially charged comments in the past. In 2013, she insisted both Santa Claus and Jesus Christ were white.

"Just because it makes you feel uncomfortable doesn't mean it has to change," she said on Fox News at the time.

NBC reportedly agreed to pay Kelly $69 million over three years to help lure her from Fox News. It's unclear how much of that contract she now stands to lose.

NBC didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.