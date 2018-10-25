news

Megyn Kelly is departing NBC after making controversial remarks about blackface during a segment earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to the Daily Mail.

Kelly defended blackface during a segment about Halloween on Tuesday.

She later apologized but has faced widespread criticism throughout the week.

"Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back," an NBC executive familiar with the situation told the Daily Mail. "We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word – she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again."

"But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face for Halloween," she asked her panel at the time. "That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character."

