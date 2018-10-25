Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Politics Megyn Kelly is reportedly out at NBC after backlash over controversial blackface comments

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Megyn Kelly is departing NBC after making controversial remarks about blackface and Halloween during a segment earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to Daily Mail.

Megyn Kelly play

Megyn Kelly

(NBC/Megyn Kelly Today)

  • Megyn Kelly is departing NBC after making controversial remarks about blackface during a segment earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to the Daily Mail.
  • Kelly defended blackface during a segment about Halloween on Tuesday.
  • She later apologized but has faced widespread criticism throughout the week.

Megyn Kelly is departing NBC after making controversial remarks about blackface during a segment earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to Daily Mail.

"Megyn Kelly is done. She is not ever coming back," an NBC executive familiar with the situation told the Daily Mail. "We are just working out timing of the announcement but mark my word – she is gone and will never be seen on NBC live again."

Kelly defended blackface during a segment on Halloween on Tuesday.

"But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on white face for Halloween," she asked her panel at the time. "That was OK when I was a kid, as long as you were dressing like a character."

Kelly later apologized but continued to face a slew of criticism.

Top Articles

1 Politics Meet Sahile-Work Zewde, the top UN official who has been...bullet
2 Politics A Saudi Arabian journalist is missing and Turkey believes he...bullet
3 Politics A wild rumor claimed Jamal Khashoggi's body had been found...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A British commando fires at the Taliban as smoke rises from an airstrike in Helmand province, Afghanistan. British Ministry of Defence announced Thursday its plans to open more combat units to women, which will allow female soldiers the opportunity to apply for special operations roles.
Politics The British SAS, one of the world's top special forces, is opening its elite ranks to women
President Donald Trump
Politics Trump's trade war with China is starting to get nasty for US companies
Lou Dobbs
Politics Lou Dobbs promotes conspiracy theory that Democrats sent explosive devices to Clinton, Obama, and Soros to improve midterm chances
The multiple bomb scares occurred from Florida to New York.
Politics Here’s what we know about the suspicious packages sent to top Democratic figures and CNN
X
Advertisement