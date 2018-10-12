Melania addresses President Trump's alleged infidelities in lengthy interview: 'It is not concern and focus of mine'

news

First lady Melania Trump brushed off reports of President Donald Trump's infidelities as "gossip" that "is not concern and focus of mine."

In an interview with ABC News, the usually private Melania said her marriage was stable despite the rumors, and insisted her focus was on her duties as a mother and first lady.

In a lengthy interview with ABC News, Melania discussed the rumors of Trump's affairs with correspondent Tom Llamas.

"We are fine," she said of her and the president. "It's what media speculate, and it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff."

The Trumps' marriage has been plagued by accounts of the president's infidelity, with the most notable account coming from porn star Stormy Daniels, who publicly claimed she had an affair with the president while Trump was pregnant with the couple's child, Barron.

Melania's ABC interview came after she toured Ghana, Malawi, Kenya, and Egypt to explore efforts similar to her childhood wellness initiative in her first solo international trip as first lady, a duty she seemed to point to as more important than reports of infidelity.

"I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do," she said. "It is not concern and focus of mine."

Though she characterized their marriage as in good condition, Trump said weathering reports about her marriage was "not always pleasant." But she said she knows which rumors aren't true.

"I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and not true," she said.

The usually private first lady had not yet publicly addressed Daniels's claim of an affair and $130,000 hush money payment when the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, said in June that Melania "believes her husband" and knows the reports to be "untrue."

Melania's spokeswoman initially shot down the comment, and the first lady rejected Giuliani's defense to ABC News, saying she "never talked" to him.

When Llamas asked why Giuliani would make that comment, Melania said, "I don't know. You need to ask him."

In the same interview, Melania said the constant spotlight has made her the "most bullied person in the world" and pushed her to avoid Twitter and create her anti-bullying campaign "Be Best."

The full interview is set to air on ABC on Friday night.