Melania Trump dropped a subtle hint about her relationship with Donald Trump in the White House

First Lady Melania Trump says that the multiple claims sexual misconduct and extramarital affairs surrounding Donald Trump were "no concern and focus of mine."

In an interview with ABC News that aired Friday night, Mrs. Trump maintained that she still loves her husband, despite what's been reported about him.

Before and after he was elected, President Donald Trump had been accused of various forms of sexual misconduct by at least 22 women.

He has also acknowledged a $130,000 hush-money payment given to the adult-film star Stormy Daniels, which she was paid just before the 2016 election in order to keep quiet about an affair she said she had with Trump a decade earlier.

She indicated that her husband has apologized to her for all of the media coverage surrounding the allegations, and indicated that Trump has apologized at some point after he took office.

"Yeah, he apologized," the first lady said.

"I know I’m the first lady, but I’m also a mother and a wife, so I will keep some private thoughts for myself. So we’ll leave it at that.”

The first lady's staff later clarified her comments: "The president often apologizes to Mrs. Trump for all the media nonsense and scrutiny she has been under since entering the White House.”

Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal have both publicly said they had affairs with Trump in the mid-2000s while he was married to Melania, and shortly after she gave birth to their son, Barron. In Daniels' case, her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has been a fixture on cable news and on social media commenting about his client's claims as they relate to Trump.

Asked if she’s been hurt by past sexual misconduct allegations against her husband, which her husband has repeatedly denied, Mrs. Trump admitted, “it’s not always pleasant, of course,” but she said she maintains her confidence.

“I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true and what is not true,” she said.

The first lady's interview on ABC News was recorded during her first official visit to the continent of Africa.

Mrs. Trump said she still loves her husband, and insisted that she doesn't pay much mind to what she described as media speculation. "Yes, we are fine," she said, adding that some reports about her marriage are "not always correct."