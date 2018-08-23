Pulse.com.gh logo
Melania Trump is headed to Africa this fall — take a look back at past first ladies' trips to the continent


First lady Melania Trump is planning her first big solo international trip through several African countries in October. African countries have been a popular destination for first ladies on goodwill tours that sometimes bring aid or attention to the continent.

Former first ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush on trips to Africa. play

(Charles Dharapak/AP, Mike Hutchings/Reuters)

First lady Melania Trump is planning her first big solo international trip through several African countries in October.

The first lady said it will be her first time in Africa and she is excited "to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history."

African countries have been a popular destination for first ladies on goodwill tours that sometimes bring aid or attention to the continent.

Though the White House didn't announce a particular project for the trip, it will be a high-profile chance for Trump to branch out on her own.

Take a look at the last four first ladies' time in Africa:

Before she was first lady, the late Barbara Bush accompanied Vice President George H.W. Bush on a 1985 relief trip to western Sudan, where she helped feed refugees.

Vice President George H.W. Bush and Mrs. Barbara Bush stop at the feeding line at the El Obeid drought victims camp in western Sudan, Africa on March 6, 1985. play

(Barry Thumma/AP)

Source: The New York Times



First lady Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea embarked on a two-week trip to sub-Saharan Africa in March 1997.

Young Ugandan girls welcome first lady Hillary and daughter Chelsea Clinton at the airport in Kampala, Uganda. play

(Reuters)

Source: Washington Post



They toured the most notable sights in several countries, including Senegal's House of Slaves, also known as the "door of no return."

As a Senegalese guard looks on, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and daughter Chelsea look out from "the door of no return" on Goree Island in Dakar, Senegal on March 17, 1997. play

(Doug Mills/AP)

Sources: Washington Post, Atlas Obscura



The landmark reportedly moved the first lady so much that she told the president to include the stop on his trip the following year.

President Bill Clinton and the First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton hold hands as they look out on the Atlantic Ocean from the "Door of No Return" on Goree Island off Dakar, a former slave trading center, on April 2, 1998. play

(Reuters)

Source: Washington Post



The Clintons met South African President Nelson Mandela in Cape Town. Former President Bill Clinton stayed behind at the White House to recover from knee surgery.

First lady Hillary and her daughter Chelsea Clinton meet with South African President Nelson Mandela in Cape Town March, 20 1997. play

(Doug Mills/AP)

Source: Washington Post



Mandela gave them a personal tour of the Robben Island jail and cell where he served part of his 27-year sentence.

First lady Hillary and her daughter Chelsea Clinton with South African President Nelson Mandela March, 20 1997 in the Robben Island jail where Mandela was held. play

(Doug Mills/AP)

Source: Washington Post



Earlier that day, the first lady touted Africa's path to democracy to University of Cape Town students, one of whom asked if the US might ever have a female president. "Hope springs eternal," Clinton replied.

First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton shares a joke during speeches while on a visit to a housing project near Cape Town. play

(Reuters)

Source: Washington Post



While in Cape Town, the first lady signed a wall of a housing shelter that was being built, and announced $16 million in US aid would be dedicated to eradicate polio in Africa by 2000.

First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, accompanied by Patricia Matolengwe, chair of the Homeless People's Foundation, signs a door while on a visit to a housing project in Guguletu township near Cape Town. play

(Reuters)

Source: Washington Post



Talking to 500 students, Clinton said: "We have an old saying in America that idle hands are the Devil's work. From what I have seen in just a few short days, the Devil will have no help here. South Africa is a country that is too busy to hate."

First Lady Hillary Clinton chats with young children at the Orlando Children's Home in Soweto, Tuesday March 18, 1997, at the end of the first day of her visit to South Africa. play

(AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Source: Washington Post



She returned to the country twice as secretary of state in 2009 and 2012. Clinton would visit dozens of African countries during her tenure as the US's top diplomat.

South African jazz singer Judith Sephuma invites US Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton to dance with her to African music at a gala dinner at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, South Africa on Aug. 7, 2012. play

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

Source: US Department of State



Former first lady Laura Bush journeyed with her twin daughters to South Africa, Tanzania, and Rwanda in 2005.

First lady Laura Bush poses with participants during a visit to the "Mothers to Mothers-to-Be" Aids project in Cape Town's Khayelitsha township on July 12, 2005. play

(Mike Hutchings/Reuters)

Source: The New York Times



One of their stops brought them together with Rwandan children involved in an AIDS project, two years after her husband's administration established a billion-dollar global AIDS plan.

One of their stops brought them together with Rwandan children involved in an AIDS project, two years after her husband's administration established a billion-dollar global AIDS plan. play

(Mike Hutchings/Reuters)

Source: The New York Times



Bush made five goodwill trips in her husband's second term. In a February 2008 trip, the president and first lady received honors of distinction from Liberia's President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the first elected female head of state in Africa.

Frst lady Laura Bush receives an honor of distinction from Liberia's President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf at a ceremony in the Executive Residence in Monrovia February 21, 2008. play

(Jason Reed/Reuters)

Sources: All Africa



Former first Michelle Obama's emphasis on domestic policy and relatively young children resulted in her having half as many foreign trips as her predecessors, but she visited South Africa and Botswana in 2011.

First lady Michelle Obama, and daughters Sasha and Malia, march with children during their visit to the Emthonjeni Community Center in Zandspruit Township, Johannesburg, South Africa on June 21, 2011. play

(Charles Dharapak/AP)

Sources: Washington Post, The White House



Traveling with her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, and her daughters, Sasha and Malia, Obama promoted youth leadership, education, health, and wellness.

Former first lady Michelle Obama with daughters Sasha and Malia are welcomed by traditional dancers as they arrive in Gaborone, Botswana, Friday, June 24, 2011. play

(Charles Dharapak/AP)

Sources: The Washington Post, The White House



The White House described the trip as a "continuation of Mrs. Obama's work to engage young people, especially girls and young women, at home and abroad."

First lady Michelle Obama paints a mural with youths at Botswana-Baylor Adolescent Center, which offers support to teenagers with HIV. play

(Charles Dharapak//Reuters)

Source: The White House



Actresses Meryl Streep and Freida Pinto joined Obama to address adolescent girls on the challenges they face in getting an education.

Actresses Meryl Streep and Freida Pinto joined Obama to address adolescent girls on the challenges they face in getting an education. play

(Youssef Boudlal/Reuters)

Source: Reuters



In October, Melania Trump will embark on her own trip. "This will be my first time traveling to Africa and I am excited to educate myself on the issues facing children throughout the continent, while also learning about its rich culture and history," the first lady said in the statement.

First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly planning a solo trip to Africa for this October. play

(Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



Though the White House did not announce a specific objective for the trip, it's expected she will continue her focus on children abroad.

First lady Melania Trump poses with children at a school in Japan on an international trip with her husband. play

(Pool/Reuters)

Source: Business Insider



In her statement, Trump said: "We are a global society and I believe it is through open dialogue and the exchanging of ideas that we have a real opportunity to learn from one another."

Trump's "Be Best" awareness initiative aims to address the challenges facing childhood well-being. play

(Associated Press/Andrew Harnik)

Source: Business Insider



