Melania Trump says she may be the 'most bullied person in the world'


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Melania Trump says she is the "most bullied person in the world," and that's what inspired her "Be Best" anti-bullying campaign. In an ABC interview on Thursday she also said she gives President Trump her honest opinions on West Wing staff, and as a result "some people don't work there anymore."

Melania Trump talking to ABC's Tom Llamas, broadcast on Wednesday. play

Melania Trump talking to ABC's Tom Llamas, broadcast on Wednesday.

(ABC/Twitter)
Melania Trump said she is the "most bullied person in the world," and that's why she created her anti-bullying campaign "Be Best."

In an interview aired on Thursday morning's "Good Morning America," host Tom Llamas asked the First Lady what made her take on her campaign to raise awareness about online bullying.

"I could say that I'm the most bullied person in the world," Trump said.

She added: "One of them — if you really see what people are saying about me."

Trump told ABC she doesn't even use Twitter anymore due to the level of abuse.

Melania Trump is on her first solo tour, to Africa. She is pictured here in Kenya. play

Melania Trump is on her first solo tour, to Africa. She is pictured here in Kenya.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Llamas also asked the First Lady about rumours she has "100%" control over President Trump, she said: "I wish! I give him my honest advice and honest opinions and then he does what he wants to do."

Llamas said a White House source told ABC she is the "gatekeeper" to who the President trusts, the First Lady said: "Yes. I give him my honest advice."

The First Lady also said she didn't trust some White House staff and told her husband about them. She said: "Some people, they don't work there anymore."

In another stage of the interview, she said her husband’s politics are hurting her attempts to partner with aid organisations.

She told Llamas aid groups are "choosing the politics over helping others," as they don’t want to be associated with him.

