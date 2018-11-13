news

In an interview on Sunday, former first lady Michelle Obama was asked if her successor, Melania Trump, has ever reached out to her for advice.

"No, no she hasn't," Obama responded, raising her eyebrows suggestively.

Trump's spokeswoman issued a statement on Tuesday saying that if the first lady ever needed advice, she would get it from "her professional team within the White House."

On Sunday, Obama appeared on "20/20" target="_blank" to promote her new memoir, "Becoming", and interviewer Robin Roberts brought up the fact that former first lady Laura Bush had offered to give Obama advice anytime she needed it.

Obama had made the same offer to Trump after the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, Trump's spokeswoman released a statement that said, in short, Trump doesn't need Obama's advice.

"Mrs. Trump is a strong and independent woman who has been navigating her role as First Lady in her own way," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said. "When she needs advice on any issue, she seeks it from her professional team within the White House."