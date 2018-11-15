Pulse.com.gh logo
Politics Michael Avenatti detained by police in Los Angeles on domestic violence accusations

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The lawyer who represents the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels was reportedly arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday.

Michael Avenatti play

Michael Avenatti

(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

  • Star attorney Michael Avenatti was taken into police custody on Wednesday, on accusations of domestic violence, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing a Los Angeles Police Department official.
  • Police had responded to a domestic incident and took a report on the matter one day earlier, the AP said.
  • Avenatti represents the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who has been involved in an ongoing legal dispute over a 2016 nondisclosure agreement with President Donald Trump.
  • The lawyer has recently stoked rumors of a 2020 presidential run on the Democratic ticket.

Attorney Michael Avenatti was taken into police custody on Wednesday on accusations of domestic violence, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing a Los Angeles Police Department official.

Police had responded to a domestic incident and took a report on the matter one day earlier, the AP said. It was not immediately clear who made the accusation.

TMZ first reported the news, alleging that Avenatti's wife, Lisa Storie-Avenatti, was involved. The celebrity tabloid later removed the reference after attorneys for Storie-Avenatti said she made no such claim of domestic violence against Mr. Avenatti, BuzzFeed News reported.

According to CNN political correspondent M.J. Lee, Storie-Avenatti said, "I haven't seen Michael in months. It's a complete fabrication."

"He wouldn't hit anybody. Especially a woman," Storie-Avenatti said, according to Lee. "He's got two daughters."

A representative from Avenatti's Newport Beach law firm did not immediately respond to INSIDER's request for comment.

Avenatti represents the adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who has been involved in an ongoing legal dispute over a 2016 nondisclosure agreement with President Donald Trump.

That nondisclosure agreement stems from Daniels' assertion that she and Trump had a sexual relationship in 2006. Daniels was paid $130,000 to keep quiet about the claim ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Avenatti has recently stoked rumors of a 2020 presidential run on the Democratic ticket.

