Michael Avenatti, the attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels, was fined $4.85 million on Monday for failing to pay a former colleague at his California law firm on the same day that his firm was evicted from their Orange County offices in a separate trial.
A Los Angeles court ruled that the firm, Eagan Avenatti, owes Jason Frank and others, including the Internal Revenue Service, millions of dollars. Frank, Avenatti's former colleague, also won a $10 million judgment against the firm in a bankruptcy court case in May.
Avenatti told The Los Angeles Times on Monday that he no longer owns Eagan Avenatti, even though he recently told a bankruptcy court judge that his other firm, Avenatti & Associates, had taken on full equity of Eagan Avenatti. He also told reporters on Monday that Frank instead owed him millions for "fraud" he committed. Avenatti hasn't pursued any legal case against Frank's alleged wrongdoing.
"Any judgment issued against me will be deducted from the over $12 million that Jason Frank owes me and my law firm Avenatti & Associates as a result of his fraud," Avenatti told The Times.
Avenatti didn't appear in court or file any opposing briefs in the case.
In the trail involving his firm's office space, the building owner held that Avenatti did not pay $213,254 in rent over the last four months for its suite in an office building at Fashion Island in Newport Beach.
Avenatti says that he deducted the cost of repairs to the office from his rent, even though his contract stipulates that tenants are not allowed to reduce their rent by making unapproved repairs. Avenatti's landlord told The Times that the firm paid its $52,235 July rent, but that the check bounced.