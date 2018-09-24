Pulse.com.gh logo
Michael Avenatti said he has 'significant evidence' that Brett Kavanaugh participated in sexual misconduct in high school


Michael Avenatti said he has evidence that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge plied women with alcohol and drugs "in order to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them" at house parties in the 1980s.

  • Attorney Michael Avenatti claimed he has evidence that Brett Kavanaugh, nominee for the Supreme Court, participated in sexual misconduct in high school.
  • He said that at multiple house parties in the early 1980s, Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge plied women with alcohol and drugs "in order to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them."
  • His claim comes the same night The New Yorker published allegations from Deborah Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when they were students at Yale University.


Attorney Michael Avenatti added to the storm of sexual misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh on Sunday, claiming he has "significant evidence" that the Supreme Court nominee participated in sexual misconduct in high school.

In an email to Mike Davis, the chief counsel for nominations for the Senate Judiciary Committee, Avenatti said he had evidence that during the early 1980s, Kavanaugh, his friend Mark Judge, and others plied women with alcohol and drugs "in order to allow a 'train' of men to subsequently gang rape them."

Avenatti did not identify any witnesses or disclose more details about the alleged incidents. He tweeted a screenshot of the email Sunday evening after announcing he represented a woman with "credible information" about Kavanaugh and Judge.

Avenatti elaborated to Politico later on Sunday that he represents a group of people, including one victim and multiple witnesses, who can corroborate allegations involving Kavanaugh and Judge.

Also on Sunday, The New Yorker published an allegation from Deborah Ramirez, a former Yale University classmate of Kavanaugh's, who claimed Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm-room party during the 1983-84 school year. Avenatti clarified that his client was not Ramirez.

The two allegations come less than a week before Christine Blasey Ford is set to testify in open court about her claim that Kavanaugh attempted to rape her while they were in high school. Ford said Judge was a witness to the incident.

Kavanaugh has denied both Ramirez and Ford's allegations.

Avenatti, who also represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, said he "will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony" to the Senate Judicial Committee, which is overseeing Kavanaugh's nomination proceedings.

