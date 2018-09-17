Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Politics >

Michael Bloomberg is weighing a 2020 run as a centrist Democrat


Politics Michael Bloomberg is weighing a 2020 run as a centrist Democrat

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, is exploring a run for the presidency in 2020 — as a centrist Democrat, The New York Times reported Monday.

bloomberg play

bloomberg

(Reuters)

  • Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, is exploring a run for the presidency in 2020.
  • The media mogul — a former Republican — would run as a centrist Democrat.
  • Despite his allegiance to the Democratic Party, Bloomberg has clear differences with mainstream and liberal Democrats on issues including policing, Wall Street regulation, and the #MeToo movement.

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former New York mayor, is considering a run for the presidency in 2020 — as a centrist Democrat, The New York Times reported Monday.

The media mogul, who was elected mayor as a Republican and independent, is spending $80 million on this year's midterm elections, largely supporting Democrats running for the House in a bid to flip the chamber. And he's denounced the GOP in no uncertain terms — expressing particular disagreement with his former party on issues he's championed, including gun control and environmental protection.

"It's impossible to conceive that I could run as a Republican — things like choice, so many of the issues, I'm just way away from where the Republican Party is today," Bloomberg told the Times. "That's not to say I’m with the Democratic Party on everything, but I don't see how you could possibly run as a Republican. So if you ran, yeah, you’d have to run as a Democrat."

Despite his allegiance to the Democratic Party, Bloomberg has clear differences with mainstream and liberal Democrats on issues including policing, Wall Street regulation, and the #MeToo movement. His candidacy would surely be anathema to the progressive left.

In an interview with the Times, he defended New York's former stop-and-frisk policy, insisting that the practice — which in 2013 was ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge for the policy's racially discriminatory effect — had avoided violating individuals' civil rights while helping lower the city's crime rate. Bloomberg also questioned whether the movement to hold accountable perpetrators of sexual misconduct has gone too far. And he's broken with progressive Democrats like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on her stance on bank regulation.

But Bloomberg has received an enthusiastic welcome into the Democratic fold over the last few years, winning praise from House minority leader Nancy Pelosi.

"His name is synonymous with excellence," Pelosi said at a dinner San Francisco recently. "And he knows how to get the job done."

Top Articles

1 Politics The US is ready to send in F-35s into combat if tensions with...bullet
2 Politics These are the most dangerous countries in Africabullet
3 Politics The US Marines sent a 'strong message' to Russia last week,...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

kellyanne fox and friends
Politics Kellyanne Conway speaks out on Kavanaugh's accuser: 'She should be heard'
Gina Miller
Politics Gina Miller says the anti-Brexit campaign is failing to convince the public to hold a second referendum
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during the second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics Kavanaugh's accuser says she's ready to publicly testify — and it could kill his nomination
kavanaugh frown
Politics How Kavanaugh could put his accuser on the spot to muscle through his confirmation